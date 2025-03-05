There is no one cooler than Billie Eilish. From the moment she became a superstar at age 14 for her hit single “Ocean Eyes,” Eilish has been a groundbreaking innovator in pop culture. The now-23-year-old is known for her lush vocals, experimental songwriting, and dark aesthetic — all of which have been on full display during Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

Since September 2024, the singer has been touring the world in support of her Grammy-nominated third album, performing hits like “Lunch” and “Birds Of A Feather” in arenas from New York City to Sydney, Australia. She’s been mixing feminine and masculine elements into her stage outfits, pairing baggy jerseys and trucker hats with vampy makeup and chunky jewelry.

Speaking to Vogue before one of her October shows in Toronto, Eilish said she packed 40 outfits and a detailed lookbook — a big upgrade from the three ‘fits she brought on her previous tour. “I had to make all the outfits myself on the road,” she said of her Happier Than Ever days. “It was such a mess, so I’m really happy to have this planned.”

For a detailed breakdown of Eilish’s exact pieces, the Instagram account @eilishoutfits tracks each tour look and how much it costs. She tends to choose a mix of high- and low-budget items, with sneakers being the biggest splurge and shorts and tops being more affordable.

I’m not as much of a streetwear queen as Eilish — she’s goals, truly — but I took inspo from her aesthetic to put together three looks for everyday wear.

For A Night Out At “The Diner”

When you think of Billie Eilish on stage, a jersey probably comes to mind — she wears them at the vast majority of her shows. Most of her selections are from brands like Nike and Ecko, or vintage versions of those worn by sports legends like Michael Jordan. I opted for a Princess Polly top in green and black (the brand also sells it in red and navy). To make the look suitable for the cold New York City weather, I layered a gray long-sleeve T-shirt underneath.

While the singer often wears lacy hosiery with bike shorts, that’s not the most practical look IRL, so I substituted a pair of baggy gray jeans and black chunky PUMA sneakers. No Eilish-inspired look is complete without heavily accessorizing, so I stacked chunky silver jewelry and tied a green thrifted handkerchief in my hair.

Bonus tip if you really want to go all in: Eilish shared her pre-show makeup routine on TikTok in December, and it’s pretty easy to copy at home. Her go-to look (which she does herself, BTW) includes a sultry cat eye with a Makeup By Mario palette and a brown eyeliner on her waterline.

Marisa Boras

For Hanging Out With Your “Birds Of A Feather”

When she’s not wearing a jersey, Eilish is going probably full dadcore with an oversized polo. This camo one is from Ecko, a streetwear label she’s frequently spotted in (most of their items are under $100, FWIW). I found a striped Princess Polly rugby jersey that gives a similar vibe in a springy color palette.

Eilish pairs her polo shirts with basketball shorts on stage, but I leaned all the way into the golf guy aesthetic with khaki cargos from Gap and a vintage denim jacket.

For an outdoor hang with friends, you’ll need ‘90s-coded sunglasses like this pair from DEZI, a pair of Nike sneakers, and a card holder — Eilish doesn’t really wear handbags. Silver jewelry would be the most faithful recreation of her look, but I took some creative liberties with a gold chain and rings to fit my color scheme.

Sarah Ellis Marisa Boras

For A Hot “Lunch” Date

Of all the items I got to style for this story, I was by far the most excited to wear a backwards cap. It’s a signature accessory for Eilish and looks *so* cool on her, but I’ve always felt like I give off “dude at a skatepark” vibes when I try to wear it myself.

Armed with the confidence of listening to HMHAS on repeat, I paired a black baseball cap with a gray matching set from ASOS, reminiscent of the suiting Eilish sometimes wears to awards shows. A plain white oversized tee served as the base layer, and I pulled out my Dr. Martens to switch things up from sneakers — though you could totally do Air Jordans with this look, too.

With big silver hoops, necklaces, and dark makeup, the backwards cap looked intentional and on-trend. I’d totally wear this on a date night or anywhere I want to feel like the “bad guy” (complimentary).

Marisa Boras Sarah Ellis

While I didn’t copy Eilish’s looks exactly, and opted to put my own spin on them with items from my closet, I came away from this experiment feeling more aesthetically inspired than ever. The superstar’s style is truly singular, and I love how she mixes sporty and delicate pieces to create a vibe that’s totally unique to her.

As the weather warms up, I’ll be wearing oversized silhouettes with more form-fitting items like crop tops, bodysuits, and visible underwear. As for my sneaker collection, it’s only getting bigger — “Bittersuite,” I know.