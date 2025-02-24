4 Elite Daily Editors Style Dr. Martens' Buzzy New Shoe

Not to sound dramatic, but ripping a new pair of Dr. Martens out of their packaging feels a lot like love at first sight. They’re all you can think about. The possibilities seem endless. Waves of eagerness and giddy joy pulse through you, as if your life was kind of... blah until this moment. OK, yes, I’m straddling hyperbole now, but with the release (and swift restock) of Dr. Martens’ newest Buzz collection, I’m reminded once again: Few things in this world hit like a new pair of Docs.

I say all this as someone who’s worn a lot of them in her life thus far, each new pair eliciting a similar feeling. Brown Bex Oxfords capped off my school uniform in high school. I stomped all around my college campus and beyond in my black lace-up 1460s. When I first moved to New York City and came out as a lesbian, I treated myself to my most coveted pair yet at the time: since-discontinued oxblood Pandora Arcadia double monk straps that I wore proudly with every single outfit. Aside from assuming its rightful position at the forefront of my shoe rotation for years at a time, each new pair was also arguably the marker of an exciting new chapter, even if I didn’t realize it at the time.

This time, it helps that the new Buzz shoe — with a bouncy, padded silhouette, bubble outer branding, and a chunky platform sole straight out of the ‘90s — was designed with this exact elevated feeling in mind. “The Buzz has a sporty, streetwear aesthetic that our wearers haven’t seen from us in recent seasons,” Bridie Husband, Dr. Martens footwear designer, said in a press release. “There’s a sense of physical elevation and confidence that comes with a big platform sole, and we’ve added padding for extra comfort, so we’re really excited to see how they will react to the new style and make it their own.”

Available in a variety of textures and colorways — from suede to leather and leopard print to classic black — the Buzz is a versatile accessory that makes a statement on its own, all while meshing seamlessly with your personal style to help you feel confident making your own statement. Take it from this very team of Elite Daily editors, who recently took the Buzz for a test drive in self-styled ‘fits — a testament to the fact that, no matter your vibe, everyone can feel the Buzz.

Michelle Toglia, Executive Editor, Elite Daily & Bustle

Courtesy of Michelle Toglia

It's been freezing in New York, so I was so excited when my Dr. Martens Buzz arrived and I could toss aside my flimsy ballet flats and worn-down booties and wear something chunky and durable but still stylish. My favorite thing about them, though, is they're so comfortable. I'm usually a kick-off-my-shoes-the-second-I-get-home girl, but I found them so comfy and they kept my feet warm — why ruin a good thing? At first, I tried them on with '90s-inspired baggy jeans and a green button-down, but I felt like the shoes needed more attention than they were getting. I settled on a multicolored velvet skirt, an off-white knit sweater, and sheer tights — something I'd totally wear to the office (though this day, I wore them while working from home and to meet a friend for coffee). I added these cute frill DM socks to remind everyone, hey, look how cute my shoes are! It's the type of outfit I could spend all day in — which is perfect because I've never been busier!

Sarah Ellis, Senior Entertainment & Dating Editor, Elite Daily

Courtesy of Sarah Ellis

My wardrobe is full of solid neutrals, so I was excited to take on the challenge of styling a loud print like leopard. As usual, Dr. Martens platform shoes are really that girl — they're durable statement pieces that feel like they will last for years, and they give me that little extra lift I love. I paired mine with a cobra sweater to lean into the animal print vibe, along with army green cargo pants and a blazer coat for a fun high-low mix.

Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer, Elite Daily

Courtesy of Rachel Chapman

I've always wanted a pair of Dr. Martens, especially after seeing pop girlies like Olivia Rodrigo rock them on stage. Inspired by Taylor Swift's candid New York City 'fits on date nights with Travis Kelce, I wanted to wear a skirt with my Dr. Martens. Unfortunately, it's been rainy and cold in Southern California, so instead of a cute mini skirt, I went with longer yellow bottoms that reminded me of Taylor's Annie's Ibiza set along with a black top and raincoat. I wore my Buzz with a pair of Taylor's go-to Capezio tights and the cutest black frill Dr. Martens socks on top. I was aiming for something cute, comfortable, and girly to wear while touring different filming locations from The Princess Diaries and Full House when I visited one of my besties in San Francisco. Now, I’m obsessed with these shoes, wear them everywhere, and can't wait to style them with more '90s flare.

Theresa Massony, Senior Manager, Editorial Operations

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

The back half of winter marks the start of what I lovingly and loathingly call my Annual Fashion Funk (AFF). Temperatures nosedive into some obscene single-digit number for weeks, taking my will to wear anything other than stretchy pants right with them. But when I peeled myself off my couch for a recent brunch with friends, the Buzz lifted me out of that funk from the moment I laced them up.

The ‘90s are my comfort zone across all areas: music, fashion, and even beauty if you don’t count my curséd skinny brow phase. Knowing this is where both Buzz and I shine, I leaned heavily into ‘90s vibes with a pair of light wash, baggy jeans, cuffed to show off some subtle checkered crew socks. As a treat for wearing hard pants, I kept things simple up top with a cozy green hoodie and camper hat, but I added my mom’s vintage varsity jacket from the ‘90s for a bigger denim-on-denim statement. The whole look was seamlessly punctuated by my Buzz, which squashed any remnants of my AFF and scored me compliment after compliment. Ironically enough, I looked like a series regular on Boy Meets World that I definitely would’ve had a crush on when I was younger, and I loved it. I felt like me, but better.

My Buzz better last me a lifetime (don’t worry, they will), because I’ll be holding on to the buzz from one review of my outfit from a friend’s very stylish husband for as long as I possibly can: “As crazy as this sounds, I would love to dress like Theresa.”