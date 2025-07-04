Most of the world’s oceans still remain unexplored, hence the morbid fascination with the deep blue and its inhabitants. Even the fashion industry, it seems, is entranced. In recent years, several water-adjacent aesthetics have gone viral, including mermaidcore, the shimmery, scaly aesthetic inspired by the half-human, half-fish mythical creature, the more rugged and outdoorsy fisherman aesthetic, and, more recently, “sardine girl summer,” (see: fish-themed everything).

The tides are turning, however, and a new sea creature-inspired aesthetic is wading onto TikTok’s For You pages. Meet: the sea witch.

What’s The Sea Witch Aesthetic?

The sea witch aesthetic is essentially mermaidcore 2.0. Except, instead of solely focusing on shiny scales and baubles, it’s a grittier, somewhat darker take on the merfolk vibe. It’s flowy, aqueous, sometimes distressed, and riddled with underwater motifs. Per Pinterest’s 2025 trend forecasts, the sultry siren trend will also encompass beauty (via wet, wavy hair and moody manis, among others).

To be clear: the sea witch isn’t a villain; she merely channels the energies of the water. Therefore, the look isn’t scary or overpowering; it’s enchanting. So, whether or not you end up near bodies of water this summer, it’s the perfect vibe to get your beachy fix.

The Shipwrecked Effect

Admittedly, the water enchantress’s stereotype in pop culture involves having a lair deep in the ocean, where fishermen’s nets and shipwrecked pieces abound. Embrace it. Wear pieces crafted in intricate netting, crochets, fringed hems, or shirring, depending on the style you want to evoke.

Low-key crochet pants, for example, can be thrown on any day, while distressed, asymmetrical options are on the edgier side. You can even go the glamorous, embellished route, like Dakota Johnson did in a sheer, bedazzled gown during her Madame Web press tour.

Creatures Of The Deep

Sea witches love all of Mother Earth’s creatures, especially ones that live underwater. Thankfully, it’s never been trendier to wear crustaceans, mollusks, and other fish than now. On the runways, the likes of Schiaparelli and Dilara Findikoglu are sending models down catwalks with life-sized lobsters and seashells affixed on their clothes. Even contemporary labels, like Staud, are embracing marine motifs with fish-shaped bags and clothes adorned with the finned creature’s likeness.

This is the most whimsical tenet of sea witchery, so you can go as bold and as kooky as you’d like. Wear earrings in the shape of an octopus, carry shark-shaped bags, or keep the aquatic themes within prints or embellishments on clothes. Go for whatever creature tickles your fancy.

Azure Hues

Another option? Take inspiration from the shades of the ocean. From frothy, foamy aquas to the deepest azures, you can’t go wrong with blues. For an added dimension, choose pieces that are loose, textured, or rippling, such as chiffons, satins, and silks. Bonus point if it’s draped, tiered, or ruched, for extra movement. An ombré mini, for instance, mimics the ocean’s gradients, while a tiered chiffon slip dress embodies fluidity.

Mother Of Pearl

Pearls don’t have to be your birthstone for you to embrace the iridescent oyster-made orbs. Just bear in mind that a sea sorcerer’s take on pearls is ethereal, a far cry from the stuffier “clutch your pearls” image a preppy Upper East Side mom conjures.

Clothing infused with beaded spheres is one way in. Think: pearl-woven netted tops and bras à la Camila Cabello, or swimsuits adorned with the stone.

For a subtle addition, don a delicate pearl anklet or top your ’fit with a luxurious pearl headband. Or, channel Kim Kardashian and consider mother-of-pearl accessories such as a clutch or bangle.