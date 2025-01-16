Fish selfies may be a red flag on dating apps, but the fisherman aesthetic is something worth swiping right on in 2025. According to Pinterest’s latest trend report and, of course, the style experts on TikTok’s FYP, the look everyone is turning to this year is nautical’s rugged and laid-back BFF.

What Is The Fisherman Aesthetic?

It’s all about bringing the sea vibes to land via cable-knits, beanies, and workwear pants. Think Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse, but with Paddington Bear’s cutesy and demure attitude mixed with the whimsy of Harry Styles’ “Adore You” music video. Celebs like Gigi Hadid and Daisy Edgar-Jones have already been seen sporting the maritime style, thanks to essentials like rain boots, but there’s more fun to be had with the fisherman aesthetic.

Start with the ‘fit you’d wear on a fishing trip with the fam, then add in some playful accessories. Searches for “fish bags,” “fisherman sandals,” and “raincoat outfits” have increased on Pinterest recently, so you can expect more of those to pop up in people’s everyday wear along with overalls and nautical stripes.

The Fisherman vs. Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic

Striped sweaters and boat shoes might make you think of the coastal grandmother aesthetic, which was popular from 2022 to 2024, but the fisherman vibe is very different. Instead of a picture-perfect Nancy Meyers movie or essence of Anne Hathaway on vacay , the fisherman aesthetic is rugged. You’re not heading to the Hamptons for a lobster dinner and reading a BookTok find in your beachside cottage. Instead, you’re going on a camping trip with your besties or spending the day at the lake with your partner.

The fisherman aesthetic is about everyday essentials you’d wear on an adventure rather than the quiet luxury pieces you sport on a yacht. Think: bucket hats versus sun hats and utility vests over cardigans gently wrapped around your shoulders. When you’re channeling the fisherman aesthetic, you feel cute, comfy, and ready for anything.

To help you achieve 2025’s rising sea style, here are the fisherman aesthetic essentials to add to your closet:

Wear Coats With Main Character Energy

The fisherman aesthetic values coastal living essentials like all-weather boots and raincoats, but these don’t have to be only functional items — they can also be fashionable. Instead of just wearing a coat, let it be a part of your OOTD or even the main character. Choose a jacket or utility vest that keeps you warm on cold and rainy days, but also stands out in your selfies.

Some great options include a classy trench coat that Taylor Swift would love, a useful vest, an adorable duffel coat, or a jacket with a pop of color.

Live In Your Coastal Cable-Knit Sweaters

The core of cozy fisherman ‘fits relies heavily on wearing cable-knit sweaters. Your inspiration for this includes Rory Gilmore’s oversized jumpers on Gilmore Girls, along with Billy Crystal and Chris Evans’ iconic sweaters in When Harry Met Sally and Knives Out, respectively. As TikToker @shdaisy17 suggests, think of what your grandfather would wear when going fishing.

With that in mind, go for a cozy sweater that is a size too large or something wool with a fun pattern to keep you warm. You can even play around with nautical colors by wearing a navy blue or a chunky red sweater.

Keep It Casual In Fisherman Sandals

When you reside by the beach, you practically live in sandals. It’s just easier to slip on and off. Plus, with fisherman in the name, these sandals are basically a must-have for the aesthetic.

Either wear your fisherman sandals as is, or make them warmer in the winter by pairing them with some statement socks like Hailey Bieber does. Neutral colors like brown and black go well with just about any OOTD, but feel free to play it up with a pop of color instead.

Be Ready For Anything With Waterproof Rain Boots

For those rainy days, you’ll want a more waterproof option. To go along with your coat, wear some rain or duck boots. You could even sport these on sunny days to channel the seaside aesthetic, and pair them with a nautical dress, oversized cardigan, or denim skirt.

Stay In Line With Mariner Crew Sweaters

Just as much as cable-knit and rain gear is in the fisherman aesthetic, so are stripes. You can’t go wrong with a beanie or purse for accessorizing, but a must-have in the fisherman wardrobe is a striped top. The simplistic lines go well with any of the coats in the style, along with jeans, worker pants, skirts, and overalls.

Pair Your Seaside Statements With Everyday Pants

What makes the fisherman aesthetic different from some of the other coastal and nautical styles out there is that it’s meant to look like you’re ready for any adventure.

It’s got a slightly rugged touch, which is why you want to go for more workwear pants and overalls on bottom. You could stick with some everyday jeans or long skirts, but make sure you’re down for anything the day throws at you.

Channel The Fisherman Vibes With Sea-Worthy Accessories

Aside from the closet staples that make the core of your ‘fit, embrace the fisherman aesthetic through your accessories. You may find sardines popping up in designs and jewelry, but you can also wear shells and pearls along with wool beanies and bucket hats.

If you don’t want to add anything else to your ‘fit, accessorize by carrying around a netted bag that looks like something you’d find on a boat or add a nautical keychain to your fave crossbody or tote bag.