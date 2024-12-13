Jude Law & Nancy Meyers Tease A Potential Sequel To The Holiday

A sequel to The Holiday *might* be in the cards after all. On Dec. 12, Nancy Meyers (who wrote, produced, and directed the 2006 film) reunited with one of its stars, Jude Law. In a video posted to Instagram, Meyers and Law teased a potential sequel to the rom-com despite previously putting those rumors to rest.

“Look who I’m having lunch with today. Jude Law! Congratulations on your so well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That’s amazing,” Meyers said in the clip. Law responded, “Thanks, Nancy. It’s so lovely to see you.”

Meyers continued, “It’s so great to see you. I don’t think I’ve seen you since we wrapped The Holiday. Speaking of which, I’ve seen you interviewed a lot and they keep asking you, ‘Is there gonna be a sequel?’ What do you think?” Law then grabbed a napkin and recreated his iconic alter ego from the move, Mr. Napkin Head. “Is that a yes, Jude?” Meyers asked him.

Earlier this month, Law told E! that he would be down to return to the world of The Holiday, as long as Meyers was the one directing. “Of course I would,” he said on Dec. 2. “I mean, I’m curious just because they were two very sweet couples, and it would be interesting to drop back in now — how many years later? 20 years? No, maybe 15 — and just see what they’re doing.”

Although neither Law nor Meyers landed on a firm answer, fans got hopeful in the comments section. “MAKE IT HAPPEN PLEASE 🙏,” one replied to the video. Another commented, “please nancy we NEED you to direct again.”

The video wasn’t exactly an official announcement, so it may be too early to get everyone’s hopes up. Still, Meyers is definitely singing a different tune than she did when rumors of a sequel went viral in December 2022. At the time, she posted on her IG about the speculation, “So many DMs about this — sorry but it’s not true.”

Two years later, however, and it seems like Mr. Napkin Head might be gearing up for a cinematic comeback.