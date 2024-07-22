Twisters Cut Glen Powell & Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Kiss From The Movie

Twisters had everything: flirting between Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, tornadoes on fire, and scenes at the rodeo. But for some fans, it was missing something: a kiss between Powell and Edgar-Jones. Despite all the lead-up and tension, the film closed without the duo ever smooching. But it turns out, their final scene *did* include a kiss before it was cut.

On X, formerly called Twitter, a video of Powell and Edgar-Jones kissing on set during the film’s closing moment has gone viral. “WHY DID THEY CUT THE KISS FROM TWISTERS?!?!?!???????????????” one fan tweeted along with a clip. Another enthusiastic fan posted, “RELEASE THE TWISTERS KISS CUT.”

Edgar-Jones and Powell addressed the missing kiss in an interview with Collider on July 20. Apparently, the note to cut it came from Steven Spielberg, who was an executive producer on this film and the original Twister.

“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it? Do you know what it is? I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually,” Edgar-Jones said of the kiss-less final cut. “I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Universal Pictures

Powell called it a “good Spielberg note.” He added, “I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It’s returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing... I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie.”

However, in a different interview, Powell joked that he would have been happy with a kiss and that it was Edgar-Jones who wasn’t. “There’s always time for kissing,” he quipped to Yahoo Entertainment.

Though the actors were on board with this edit, fans weren’t too happy when they learned exactly what happened. “WHAT WHY CAN’T SHE HAVE ALL THAT *AND* THE HOT GUY?? PUT THE ROMANCE BACK IN PLEASE, I *WANT* CLICHE AGAIN,” one tweeted. Another responded, “should’ve tossed that note in the trash omfg.”