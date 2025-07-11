BLACKPINK is making a comeback. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa officially kicked off their Deadline World Tour on July 5, and will be making three stops in the U.S. with Los Angeles, California up first. Before their two shows at SoFi stadium, Complex is celebrating the girl group’s first-ever all-stadium tour with an exclusive shopping experience.

The three-day pop-up features apparel from the BLACKPINK In Your Area League Collection. The Fanatics x Complex merch combines the group’s iconic style with the MLB and NBA teams of the cities they’re stopping in on tour. If you’re a BLINK looking for something fun to do while in LA for one of the SoFi concerts on July 12 or July 13, you’ll definitely want to browse the merch and snap some pics with your BFFs.

BLACKPINK’s LA Complex experience is located at the same storefront as Selena Gomez’s Rare pop-up in Hollywood, and will head to New York afterwards. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know before you go:

When Is BLACKPINK’s Pop-Up Shop Open?

Fans can start celebrating the Deadline World Tour early with the BLACKPINK pop-up on Friday. Ahead of their performances on Saturday and Sunday, Complex is opening their store on July 11. You do not need an RSVP, but you may want to get there on the earlier side. Past immersive experiences, like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish’s pop-ups, all had long lines outside, so to avoid waiting in the summer heat, get there ASAP.

The store is open July 11 through July 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT each day.

Where Is BLACKPINK’s Pop-Up Located?

Complex’s retail space in LA is where you can find the BLACKPINK In Your Area collection. The storefront is at 433 N Fairfax Ave. near Canter's Deli, and there’s plenty of photo ops inside so come in your cutest ‘fit.

What Can I Buy At BLACKPINK’s Shop?

The pop-up has the full Fanatics x Complex collection, which includes Mitchell & Ness jerseys, hoodies, tees, and hats that combine BLACKPINK’s style with the following NBA and MLB teams:

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

New York Knicks

New York Mets

The entire collection is also available to shop online now, but this experience gives BLINKS the chance to browse everything in person and get it before it’s sold out. After the weekend, the Complex shop will be making its way to New York for BLACKPINK’s shows at Citi Field on July 26 and July 27. You can find the NY store at 620 Broadway, starting July 25.