Selena Gomez has a lot to celebrate. Over the past few months, the 32-year-old got engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, starred in the Oscar-nominated Emilia Pérez, and her third studio album, Rare, recently hit its fifth anniversary; her Rare Beauty brand will join the party later this year. To commemorate the OG Rare, which was released on Jan. 10, 2020, Gomez is teaming up with Complex for a limited-time Valentine’s Day pop-up store in Los Angeles.

The Rare celebration at Complex LA was originally set to open in January after the Golden Globes, but was delayed due to the wildfires. Now, it’s finally here with doors opening on Friday, Feb. 14. Proceeds from all merch sold will be donated to Direct Relief’s wildfire response efforts, and there will be plenty of Rare Beauty products worthy of adding to cart.

Gomez’s pop-up and Valentine’s shop will feature an exclusive anniversary collection, as well as a limited-edition Rare Beauty blush. Along with shopping for new makeup and Gomez’s Rare album, the immersive experience will give fans a chance to snap some Insta-worthy pics, try treats from Serendipity 3, and look for fan Easter eggs, #RareReminders.

There is an RSVP for guests wanting to check out the Rare pop-up starting on Friday, but there is no guarantee of entry. Before heading to Complex LA, here’s everything you need to know about Selena Gomez’s Valentine’s Day shop:

Where Is Selena’s Rare Pop-Up Located?

Complex

Gomez’s Rare pop-up will be held at Complex’s retail space in LA, where other immersive shops from Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish have all been before. The address for Complex LA is 433 N Fairfax Ave. in West Hollywood.

When Is Selena’s Rare Pop-Up Shop Open?

The Rare immersive experience will only be open from Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Even if you have an RSVP, there will be a line to get in, which can get pretty long. If you want to cop the limited-edition Rare Beauty blush, you’ll want to get there early on Friday.

Content creator Thaddeus Yan (@thaddybears) said he waited over two hours for the GUTS pop-up last August after getting there at 10:30 a.m., so just be prepared. It might be best to grab a coffee, get there early, and keep yourself occupied with a Spotify playlist of your fave Selena Gomez songs while you wait.

What Can I Buy At Selena’s Pop-Up Shop?

The Valentine’s Day shop will feature an exclusive anniversary music and apparel collection for Gomez’s 2020 album, as well as makeup products from Rare Beauty. The most coveted item will be the limited-edition Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which comes in adorable Rare-themed packaging.