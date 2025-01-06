Sometimes we all need a shiny distraction from everything else going on in the world, and celebs on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet took that sentiment to heart. On the already *sparkly* night, celebs like Ariana Grande, Brianna Chickenfry, and first-time Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser all rocked shiny, metallic, sequin looks in a number of different silhouettes, cuts, and styles.

Last year, the Golden Globes red carpet was all about see-through outfits that left little to the imagination. (Just think back to Florence Pugh’s free the nipple moment!). Although this year celebs donned more opaque looks, they are still as eye-catching as ever, and totally on-theme, too.

The Golden Globes is the event that kicks off awards season each year, and since they’re taking place in Beverly Hills, California, inclement weather won’t force any annoying fashion faux pas. That means the viewers get to enjoy style moments in all their glory, the way the fashion gods intended. Here are some of the standout metallic looks from the night.

Mikey Madison Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The breakout star of Anora is nominated for Best Actress award in a musical or comedy and looked like an award herself on the red carpet. Mikey Madison wore custom Bottega Veneta and kept jewelry at a minimum with just one large pair of stunning earrings. She opted for large sparkly platinum and gold diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co. that stole the show and nothing else. Madison’s skin was prepped with G.M. Collin skincare’s aptly named “diamond cream,” to get the perfect hydrated and dewy look for the carpet.

Cynthia Erivo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Did any movie make a bigger impact on 2024 than Wicked? The stars’ red carpet looks have been a topic of conversation for months now, but it seems now that they’ve stopped doing premieres, they can showcase their personal style a bit more. Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for Best Actress in a musical or comedy, donned the metallic trend with a silver sequined floral pattern that covered her entire custom Louis Vuitton dress. Celebrity makeup artist, Joanna Simkin used Benefit Cosmetics for her glam, including a sharp, dramatic liquid lined cat eye.

Miley Cyrus ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images Miley put her own spin on the metallic trend with shiny accents on her cut-out Celine dress. She even paired the glittery dress with Celine’s most popular sunglass design of 2024: the $500+ Triomphe shades in black. Sunglasses on the carpet is definitely an interesting choice for such a glam carpet, but Cyrus can do whatever she wants after spending basically a lifetime in the industry. Can she just lock in that world tour next?

Nikki Glaser Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nikki Glaser shimmered in multiple sequin metallic looks at the Globes, starting with her custom Off-White silver pantsuit on the red carpet.

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Our girl had an interesting 2024 to say the least. The BFFs Podcast host looked radiant on the Golden Globes red carpet in a rouched gunmetal metallic gown by Maria Lucia Hohan. When the dress debuted on the runway it had draped sleeves, but Brianna LaPaglia decided to forego those for a totally strapless plunging gown. At least no one will be telling her to cover up this year!

Elle Fanning Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although she wasn’t nominated for an award this year, Elle Fanning’s 2024 flick A Complete Unknown was nominated for Best Drama, and she showed up to support. She took a unique spin on the metallic trend by opting for a shiny golden fabric with leopard print trim on top. The dress was designed by Balmain and styled by Samantha McMillen, who kept the look simple with a choker.

Cara Delevigne ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images Now, for some color! Cara Delevingne took to the red carpet to with bestie Anya Taylor-Joy in a blue sequin number, standing out in a sea of golden dresses on the red carpet this year. Paired with gorgeous diamond drop earrings, the look was both sparkling and effortlessly chic. Most recently Delevingne has been playing Sally Bowles on Broadway in London in Cabaret.

Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Deviating away from Glinda pink on the red carpet, Ariana Grande stunned in a vintage Givenchy gown with metallic, sequin embellishments on top and a shiny yellow gold fabric on the bottom. The Wicked star is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Kristen Bell CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Kristen Bell was a vision in metallic gold, and her sparkly shooting-star style diamond earrings added even more glam to the look. Bell is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in her smash Netflix hit, Nobody Wants This.