A wickedly disappointing update: Despite the rumors, Ariana Grande has no current plans to go on tour in 2025. On Dec. 15, a fan account, Grande Tour News, shared a screenshot of 15 upcoming Ticketmaster events registered to Grande, speculating that she could be going on tour. The tweet prompted Grande’s label, Republic Records, to address the fan theory. According to them, Grande will not be going on tour any time soon.

“Ticketmaster is currently showing 15 upcoming events registered to Ariana,” Grande Tour News posted on X, formerly called Twitter. “Previously it has shown 0 events.”

Republic Records responded to the tweet, “There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support and excitement.”

Grande previously teased the possibility of going on tour between the releases of Wicked: Part 1 and Wicked: Part 2. In July, Grande went on the Shut Up Evan podcast and mentioned a potential “mini” tour. “I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films,” Grande told Evan Ross Katz, the podcast’s host. “I think there’s a version of that that exists.”

Grande added, “It’s definitely, for a multitude of reasons, it’s not going to be a tour in the way that I used to tour. It would be a mini, little sampling of shows, but I do think it would be really nice to do that, and it’s something that my team and I are working on.” Based on Republic Records’ statement, it seems that Grande and her team eventually decided against the idea.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The pop idol and Wicked star has been open about the possibilities of pivoting her career slightly away from pop. In November, she discussed her dream of pursuing Broadway. “I’m going to say something so scary — it’s going to scare the absolute sh*t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever,” she said on Las Culturistas podcast.

She continued, “I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”