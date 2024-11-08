A ton of exciting artists are being honored at the Grammys this year: Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan finally earned their first nominations after breakout years, and Charli XCX went from having only two noms throughout her career to being one of the most nominated artists of the year, second only to Beyoncé. While that’s all exciting, there was also disappointment when the Recording Academy announced the 2024 nominations on Nov. 7. A lot of deserving musicians were snubbed.

As the dust settles following the big reveal, here are the hitmakers that were done dirty the most by this year’s Grammy noms, according to fans.

Ariana Grande

Though Grande’s album Eternal Sunshine wasn’t completely ignored by the Recording Academy, it received way less fanfare than was expected. Grande earned three noms: Best Dance Pop Recording for “Yes, And?,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “The Boy Is Mine” featuring Brandy and Monica, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Eternal Sunshine. However, when it came to the major categories, Grande was totally missing. It appears the Grammy voters didn’t enjoy basking in the Eternal Sunshine too much.

Jungkook

Billboard/Billboard/Getty Images

BTS breakout Jungkook’s debut solo album Golden earned widespread acclaim and consistently broke records throughout this past year, and yet, the Grammys paid the K-pop star absolute dust. The Grammys have nominated Jungkook’s group BTS a handful of times in the last few years, but they have never won the coveted award.

Tyla

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Last year, Tyla won the Best African Performance Grammy for her inescapable single “Water.” It seemed to signal that the pop star would get even more love after dropping her self-titled debut album in 2024. But rather than give Tyla her flowers, the Grammys didn’t nominate her in a single category this year, not even the Best African Performance field that she’s previously won.

Jack Antonoff

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Despite producing two of 2024’s Album of the Year nominees (Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet), Jack Antonoff was surprisingly absent from the Producer of the Year category. The exclusion is especially shocking since Antonoff has won this category the past three years, and has been consistently nominated in it since 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The Grammys have shown Megan Thee Stallion love in the past — she’s the proud owner of three trophies — so it’s strange that her 2024 album Megan got zero nominations. Several tracks off Megan became hugely viral, like the TikTok-encompassing “Mamushi,” and her single “Hiss” set off one of the year’s most dramatic feuds. The album clearly impacted culture in a big way, but the Grammys don’t seem to care.

Dua Lipa

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s year of Radical Optimism is ending on a negative note. Despite scoring several nominations for her first two albums at past Grammy ceremonies, her third release didn’t get a single nom. It sounds like Lipa may pull a “Houdini” at this year’s Grammys.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2, 2025 on CBS and Paramount+.