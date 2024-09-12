Chappell Roan made quite the entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Not only did the “Casual” singer roll out her own carpet, she also addressed the aggressive paparazzi photographing the event. After Roan overheard a photographer saying, “Shut the f*ck up,” she didn’t hold back. “You shut the f*ck up. Don’t. Not me, b*tch,” she told him.

Later on the carpet, she spoke about the confrontation. “This is quite overwhelming and quite scary, I think, for someone who gets anxiety around people yelling at you,” Roan told Entertainment Tonight. “The carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

Roan’s VMAs “shut the f*ck up” moment with paparazzi went viral, and people were applauding her response. “i hope chappell keeps yelling at men in public it seems like no one wants to yell at men in public anymore,” one fan wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

Another fan wrote, “a photographer told chappell roan to shut the f*ck up and she went off on him… you could never make me hate her.” Another quipped, “i was on chappell roan's side even when i thought she was telling that guy to shut the f*ck up unprovoked.”

Even Noah Kahan weighed in on the viral interaction, sharing his own experience with rude paparazzi. “I’ll never forget leaving Clive Davis and the horrific sh*t photographers and paparazzi or whatever were saying to me in front of my sweet mom who couldn’t believe it was actually happening. Love this @ChappellRoan way to stand up for yourself,” Kahan tweeted.

Roan isn’t new to setting boundaries. On Aug. 23, she took to Instagram to call out harassment, “disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior,” after “nonconsensual physical and social interactions.” At the VMAs, she told ET, “I feel very heard and it feels good. It’s hard for artists to speak up because they’re so scared of their fans hating them, but we’re not actually talking about fans, we’re talking about people who are harassing.”