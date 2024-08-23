Before Sabrina Carpenter dropped her album Short n’ Sweet, most fans assumed the main muse would be her boyfriend Barry Keoghan. And while there a few songs about the actor (some of which are extremely obvious... and horny), the juiciest cuts seem to take aim at one of Carpenter’s exes, as well as his ex. Here’s why fans think Carpenter is unloading some piping hot tea on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on two new songs in particular.

First, a bit of background. Mendes and Cabello dated for over two years before announcing their breakup at the end of 2021. Then, rumors bubbled up in early 2023 that Mendes was seeing Carpenter, although nothing was ever confirmed. But there’s some messiness surrounding all of this, as Mendes and Cabello’s breakup never truly seemed final. Around the same time Mendes was supposedly with Carpenter, he sparked reconciliation rumors with Cabello after they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. The exes have been spotted hanging out as recently as this past July and seem to still be the subject of one another’s love songs, though they still maintain they’re broken up.

This on-and-off relationship seems to be the subject of Carpenter’s new song “Coincidence,” which several fans believe to be a dig at Mendes getting back together with Cabello while he was with Carpenter.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

In the song, Carpenter sings about a romantic partner who she suspects is two-timing her with his ex.

What a surprise, your phone just died / Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs / Palm Springs looks nice, but who's by your side? / Damn it, she looks kinda like the girl you outgrew / Least that's what you said.

The Palm Springs mention stands out, as that’s right near where Mendes and Cabello were spotted reuniting at Coachella in 2023.

“Coincidence” isn’t the only Short n’ Sweet song about a confusing love triangle. Carpenter’s new single “Taste” also takes aim at an ex-boyfriend who’s recently gotten back together with his ex. Though the lyrics are less specific, fans think the song directed at an ex’s new girlfriend is a message to Cabello, especially since a few other tracks on the album seem to be about Mendes.

Carpenter hinted at this lore when discussing the inspiration behind her album title on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show. “I thought about some of these relationships, how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had and they affected me the most,” she said. Notably, the rumors about her relationship with Mendes lasted only about a month. So it was short, but from the sounds of these new songs, not very sweet.