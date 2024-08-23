Sabrina Just Dropped A Horny Anthem All About Barry

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t the biggest fan of subtlety. She’s proven that time and time again with her increasingly raunchy “Nonsense” outros, but she just reached new heights of horniness on her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet. While most of the suggestive tracks are about unnamed hookups or exes, she made the muse of her most sexually charged song “Bed Chem” incredibly clear. Yes, it’s all about her boyfriend Barry Keoghan’s prowess in the bedroom.

In “Bed Chem,” Carpenter obsesses over a new crush, imagining how hot their sexual chemistry will be when they finally get together: “But I bеt we'd have really good bеd chem / How you pick me up, pull 'em down, turn me 'round / Oh, it just makes sense / How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things.”

Though she doesn’t name-drop her dream sexual partner, Carpenter drops several lyrical clues that she’s singing about her first encounter with Barry Keoghan. She describes her man as being a “cute guy with the wide, blue eyes” and having a “thick accent.” But the most telling lines of all are where Carpenter describes the clothing she and her “Bed Chem” muse were wearing when they first met.

“I was in a sheer dress the day that we met,” Carpenter croons, and later reveals her crush was in a “white jacket.” That accurately describes what Carpenter and Keoghan wore, respectively, to the Givenchy Spring 2024 fashion show, where it’s believed they first met in September 2023.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are a few other hints, like Carpenter revealing the guy doesn’t live in her same timezone, but that sartorial nod is definitely the biggest giveaway that she’s singing about the early days of her relationship with Keoghan.

And the lusty ode to her BF couldn’t come at a better time for the couple, serving as the ultimate clapback to recent rumors that they may have broken up. Clearly, their bed chem is still as hot as ever.