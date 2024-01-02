Sabrina Carpenter's Silliest & Raunchiest "Nonsense" Outros

Welcome to Sabrina Carpenter’s “wild, wild thoughts.” It’s a rather chaotic universe; one where fans are guaranteed to leave blushing or clutching their proverbial pearls. Those responses have become synonymous with her 2022 hit, “Nonsense,” in which Carpenter describes how tongue-tied she gets around her crush. Though flustered for most of the track, she boldly delivers cheeky outros that have become an iconic part of her tour.

In the final verse, Carpenter sings: “This song is catchier than chickenpox is / I bet your house is where my other sock is / Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit / How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz?” Now, she’s taken her flirting to a new erotic level.

During her recent Emails I Can’t Send tour, Carpenter changed the track’s ending to fit the city she was performing in that night. Every new addition has been a tad bit unserious, ranging from wholesome one-liners like “I don’t Singapore, I sing amazing” to saucy rhymes of wanting someone to “rearrange her organs.” What an unhinged legend.

Carpenter’s humor hasn’t impressed some listeners (ahem, BBC Radio 1), but that’s not stopping her creativity. She’s carried that energy over to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — where she’s set to be an opener until March 2024 — and her latest New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance. With that commitment, she’s sure to continue her hilarious nonsense this year.

Here are the raunchiest “Nonsense” outros so far, ranked.

09 Atlanta, GA Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is probably the most tame on the list, which is saying something. During her May 2023 show in Atlanta, Carpenter sang: “He hit so hard, I’m walking on a slant-a / This body is in super high demand-a / I heard they like my peaches in Atlanta.”

08 Philadelphia, PA Lets get a bit steamier, Carpenters. At her May 13 stop in Philadelphia, the singer got playfully seductive: “Can you warm me up? I’m super chilly / I’m a bank account, boy, you should fill me / You know I got special love for Philly.”

07 Manila, PH Mood: Slightly horny, but clever. “His ex is a motel, I’m a villa / He says I taste better than vanilla / What’s your favorite city? Mine’s Manila,” Carpenter mused during her July performance in the Philippines.

06 Gulf Shores, AL We’re halfway to the big moments. In May 2023, Carpenter treated the Hangout Music Festival crowd to a surprise: “Old people think I’m Hannah Montana / He’s so big, I need an extra hand-a / Make some noise for Sweet Old Alabama.”

05 Chicago, IL Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This moment is so lyrically raw that even Carpenter called it “risky.” During her time in Chicago, she cooed: “Water ain’t the only thing I swallow / I really wish I could play right here tomorrow / My favorite city is Chicago.”

04 Amsterdam, NL Rogue or not, this one is ~chef’s kiss.~ “He took me to red light, so I ran home / That boy’s not a player, he’s a man h*e / Look so good he’s saying ‘Amster-damn bro.’”

03 New York City, NY Carpenter couldn’t end 2023 without one last “Nonsense” outro, which happened to be one of her cheekiest verses yet. While performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the singer got a little festive: “Clark is everybody’s favorite d*ck type / Make a toast to everyone you dislike / Balls are dropping everywhere at midnight.”

02 San Antonio, TX Everything is rumored to be bigger in Texas, and during her Mar. 25 show in San Antonio, Carpenter had that slogan in mind. She cheekily sang, “I just wanna ride him like a rodeo / But first he gotta grow it like Pinocchio / Sorry I’m so vulgar, San Antonio.”