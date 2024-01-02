Sabrina Carpenter's Silliest & Raunchiest "Nonsense" Outros

Welcome to Sabrina Carpenter’s “wild, wild thoughts.” It’s a rather chaotic universe; one where fans are guaranteed to leave blushing or clutching their proverbial pearls. Those responses have become synonymous with her 2022 hit, “Nonsense,” in which Carpenter describes how tongue-tied she gets around her crush. Though flustered for most of the track, she boldly delivers cheeky outros that have become an iconic part of her tour.
In the final verse, Carpenter sings: “This song is catchier than chickenpox is / I bet your house is where my other sock is / Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit / How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz?” Now, she’s taken her flirting to a new erotic level.
Carpenter’s humor hasn’t impressed some listeners (ahem, BBC Radio 1), but that’s not stopping her creativity. She’s carried that energy over to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — where she’s set to be an opener until March 2024 — and her latest New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance. With that commitment, she’s sure to continue her hilarious nonsense this year.
Here are the raunchiest “Nonsense” outros so far, ranked.