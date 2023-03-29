Sabrina Carpenter’s emails i can’t send is an emotional joyride of an album. The pop darling put her unfiltered thoughts on the record, which originally began as emails she wrote during lockdown as a form of therapy. Though the “Nonsense” singer didn’t feel confident pressing send on those emails at the time, she eventually did, and now she’s cooing these songs on tour. With Carpenter tapping into themes of stress, self-image, and heartbreak, it’s no surprise this album became a relatable anthem for her fans. It certainly hit a soft spot for one fan, who turned Carpenter’s latest concert into a confessional about her relationship gone sour.

On Mar. 26, TikTok user @dimondsforever shared the touching moment that happened at Carpenter’s show in Austin. The therapeutic video begins with the singer speaking to the audience. As she slowly walks across the stage, a fan named Christina in the front row held up her phone to get Carpenter’s attention. She was successful in her attempt and Carpenter walked over to read the note.

“What is this? Is this a phone number?” Carpenter asked, leaning forward to catch another glimpse of the message. Christina clarified the number belonged to a guy she’s currently talking to and Carpenter quipped, “Don’t text his ass!”

The crowd seemingly agreed with her words, belting out harmonious ‘no’s and other similar phrases. It wasn’t long until Christina took both Carpenter and the audience down a chaotic journey of her situationship with her mystery beau. She nonchalantly shares that while she’s interested in exploring more with him, he’s been sending mixed signals on whether he wants to be in a relationship with her for nearly a year. Oof. Christina said he told her he was “trying to find himself,” before confessing that she’s still been in contact with him.

By the heartfelt shiver in her voice, it’s evident Christina had been holding onto this for a minute. But there’s an underlying humor in her delivery of the story that makes the moment relatable.

Carpenter endearingly smiled while listening. “This is so funny, I feel like I just want to leave and get a drink with you,” the singer said, before dropping a few gems of relationship advice. “You’re healing, but it’s going to take a long time. All I know is the more you keep going back, the more it prolongs the healing.”

To help transition this moment into the next song in her setlist, Carpenter then asked Christina how she truly felt about the situation. Bowing down to lend her the mic, Christina ponders for a moment before jokingly yelling that she’s “mad as hell.” With that, Carpenter moved to lift her spirits by performing a cover of “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon.

This was certainly Christina’s ‘emails she can’t send’ moment.