Sabrina Carpenter is heading to a city near you. On Monday, Aug. 15, the star announced she’ll embark on her emails i can’t send tour this fall. The tour, which is named after Carpenter’s fifth studio album of the same name, will mark her first tour since 2019.

The Disney alum dropped her latest album, emails i can’t send, on Friday, July 15. The record, which debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200, features Carpenter’s latest single “because i liked a boy.” The track went viral on TikTok due to its lyrics seemingly referencing the “Drivers License” drama last year involving her, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett.

If you can’t wait to sing along to “because i liked a boy” and Carpenter’s other hits, here’s how you can get tickets to Carpenter’s upcoming tour.

When does Sabrina Carpenter’s tour begin?

Carpenter will kick off her tour on Sept. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

What cities will Sabrina Carpenter visit on her tour?

Carpenter will visit a total of 12 cities on tour: Orlando, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Washington, Chicago, Tempe, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

When do tickets for Sabrina Carpenter’s tour go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. local time. According to a press release, fans who are American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets ahead of time on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Aug 18, at 10 p.m local time.

Where can I buy tickets for Sabrina Carpenter’s tour?

Fans can purchase tickets to the emails i can’t send tour on Carpenter’s official website.

What is Sabrina Carpenter’s tour setlist?

While Carpenter’s tour setlist likely won’t be revealed until her first show, she’ll probably perform new songs from her latest album, like “skinny dipping,” “Fast Times,” “Vicious,” and “because i liked a boy.”

There’s no better way to celebrate Carpenter’s new album than seeing her on tour, so make sure to snag your tickets before they sell out.