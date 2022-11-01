Taylor Just Added International Dates To Her Eras Tour

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift has extended her Eras Tour — again. On June 20, the singer added 45 (!) international dates across Europe, Asia, and Australia. These exciting add-ons come nearly three weeks after she announced the tour’s heading to Latin America in August. So far, this is the singer’s largest tour to date, so it would be a crime not to attend a show or two.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” Swift wrote in an announcement on Instagram. These new dates will see Swift and new opener, Sabrina Carpenter, trekking through cities such as Tokyo, Melbourne, Paris, and Milan from February to August 2024. As seen in the multi-colored tour poster, this six-month excursion will follow the end of her Latin American leg of the tour.

Earlier this month, the “Lavender Haze” star announced the tour would hit global status after wrapping up in the U.S. on Aug. 9. She posted a brief poster of her Latin American shows (Mexico, Brazil and Argentina) on Instagram, and shared that Carpenter would join on for the ride. In the same post, she teased that “lots more” international dates were on the horizon, and she followed up on that promise. Not only did she announce her 2024 slate of shows, she also added three additional shows to her Latin America roster. Clearly, she’s booked and busy.

Swift first announced her Eras Tour on Good Morning America in November 2022. There, she shared the gig will include music from her entire 10-album discography, including her record-breaking Midnights project. Since then, the singer has performed hidden and popular gems from all her eras, and revealed she’s releasing a new version of her Speak Now album on July 7.

“I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time. I’ve been planning for ages and I finally get to tell you. I’m going back on tour,” Swift said on Good Morning America last year. “The tour is called The Eras Tour and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

Honestly, witnessing every era from Swift in one night sounds like a dream. Check out all the details about her The Eras Tour below, including the new international dates, ticket information, opening acts, and more.

When does Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour begin?

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour on Mar. 17, 2023, in Arizona. The U.S. series will wrap with five shows in Los Angeles on Aug. 3 through 9.

Where will Taylor Swift visit on the international leg of her Eras tour?

Currently, Swift has 17 shows left on the U.S. leg of her tour. Those dates are:

June 23 & 24 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 30 & July 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Paycor Stadium

July 7 & 8 in Kansas City, Missouri at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 14 & 15 in Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 & 23 in Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field

July 28 & 29 in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium

Aug. 3 - Aug. 9 in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium

After this excursion, she and Sabrina Carpenter will start their sonic journey in Latin America. Specifically, the duo will start in Mexico in late August and wrap up with two Brazil shows in November.

Aug. 24 – 26 in Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Sol

Nov. 9 – 10 in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Estadio River Plate

Nov. 18 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at Estádio Nilton Santos

Nov. 25 – 26 in São Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque

After a two-month break, both pop stars will pick up tour festivities in Tokyo in early February. They’ll also have stops in Sydney, Paris, Stockholm, Madrid, London, and Dublin, before returning to London once more in mid-August to close out the tour.

Feb. 7 - 10 in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

Feb. 16 & 17 in Melbourne, Australia at Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Feb. 23 – 25 in Sydney, Australia at Accor Stadium

Mar. 2 – 4 in Singapore, SG at National Stadium, Singapore

May 9 & 10 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena

May 17 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

May 24 in Lisbon, Portugal at Estádio Da Luz

May 30 in Madrid, Spain at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Jun. 2 in Lyon, France at Groupama Stadium

Jun. 7 & 8 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom at Murrayfield Stadium

Jun. 14 & 15 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at Anfield Stadium

Jun. 18 in Cardiff, United Kingdom at Principality Stadium

Jun. 21 & 22 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Jun. 28 & 29 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium

Jul. 5 & 6 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena

Jul. 9 in Zürich, Switzerland at Stadion Letzigrund Zürich

Jul. 13 in Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium

Jul. 18 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena

Jul. 23 in Hamburg, Germany at Volksparkstadion

Jul. 27 in Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

Aug. 2 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy

Aug. 9 in Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 16 & 17 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Who will join Taylor Swift on the international leg of The Eras Tour?

Sabrina Carpenter will join Swift on both her Latin America and international dates. For the U.S. tour, Swift funneled through several opening acts, including Paramore, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, girl in red, HAIM, MUNA, and OWENN.

When do tickets for The Eras Tour go on sale?

It seems Ticketmaster had the tour’s original ticketing fiasco in mind when creating a purchasing process for the new dates. According to Today, the site — which fell in hot water after Swifties infamously crashed their site when trying to buy for tickets — adopted a new process that requires fans to pre-register for the tour’s pre-and-general sales.

Registration is currently open for the 42 new concert dates; however, the one for the Latin American dates have now ended. Fans can access the international registration for selected dates on Ticketmaster or Swift’s official website. This added step reportedly signs fans up to receive additional information about their selected tour date and location. As of now, no ticket sales have been announced.

Where can I buy tickets for The Eras Tour?

Fans can purchase tickets for The Eras Tour through Ticketmaster.

Let’s be real, Midnights has been one hell of an era so far. Seriously, fans have been meeting the singer at that time for months. It’s only right to meet her once more on tour — and during a non-sleeping hour, no less.