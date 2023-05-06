Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Is Officially Happening & The Release Date Is V Soon

The wait for Taylor Swift’s next re-release is finally almost over. For months, fans of the pop star have been dissecting possible clues hinting at Speak Now being the next album to get the (Taylor’s Version) treatment, and at long last, Swift herself confirmed the speculation while on her Eras Tour. As with her past re-releases Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will include a bunch of previously unreleased “vault” songs. Here’s everything Swifties need to know about the upcoming album drop.

Ever since Red (Taylor’s Version) was released toward the end of 2021, Swifties have been on high alert for which album in her discography Swift would re-release next. For basically all of 2022, the speculation was split between two albums — some fans thought Swift was reviving her 1989 era in certain videos and appearances, while others were putting the pieces together that Speak Now was next. As Swift’s Eras Tour went into full swing in 2023, it was becoming more and more clear that the Speak Now truthers were onto something. Finally, Swift made it official at her Nashville concert on May 5, announcing that her next re-release would be available just two months later.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Release Date

The new version of Speak Now will come out on July 7. Swift announced the release date in a note on Twitter, joking that the album would be out “just in time for July 9th,” a winking reference to the lyrics of her Speak Now track “Last Kiss.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Vault Songs

The re-release announcement also came with confirmation that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will include six unreleased songs “from the vault.” These so-called “vault songs” have become a new tradition for Swift, as she’s included them in each of her re-releases as an added treat for her diehard fans. Swift has yet to announce what these six songs might be, but given how Swift has teased her vault songs in the past, she will likely be dropping some clues prior to the July 7 release.