Swifties, don’t forget to breathe because Taylor just announced her next re-record album choice, and it’s a big one. On Friday, June 18, the “Lover” singer dropped the news on Twitter, revealing that the new album re-release coming to you is 2012’s Red. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Red re-release, including its release date, new songs, and more.

Swift’s announcement about Red: Taylor’s Version came as a major surprise, especially since fans assumed her 1989 album would likely be next on her re-release list. The singer unveiled the announcement on Twitter with a long letter outlining her decision. "I've always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly," wrote Swift.

"The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness,” she continued.

Then, she revealed the context behind her musings, writing, "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red."

In her letter, Swift likened the raw and fragmented emotions throughout Red as the need to talk about something “over and over and over,” sort of like a “friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex.”

Red Re-Record Release Date

Although you’ll need to wait a while, Swift revealed the exact date you can expect Red (Taylor’s Version) to drop. “Red (Taylor’s Version) will be out November 19,” she wrote. Although that’s well into the fall, you can still listen to Swift’s re-recorded version of Fearless (which was released on April 9, 2021) or the OG Red album to get yourself pumped for the re-record.

Some fans are noting that the announcement for the album was on Scooter Braun’s 40th birthday, which is a major burn if it was intentional:

Others are also pointing out that the release is 22 weeks away from the announcement, and fans think it’s a nod to the album’s hit song “22”:

News Songs On Taylor’s Version of Red

Swifties think Red was about the songwriter’s breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal. But whoever it’s about, Swift’s re-record shined a new light on her spectrum of emotions. In her announcement, she wrote, "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”

She continued to examine her old songs on the album, which she says came with a new life. “Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in a passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way,” she wrote.

Like Swift’s other re-records, she revealed that Red (Taylor’s Version) will include new songs. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red.” She also added that one of them is 10 minutes long, and fans think that’s her track “All Too Well” since she’s talked about it in the past.

The original version of Red only had 16 tracks, while the deluxe version of the 2012 album had 22. That means that fans can expect eight new songs(?!) on the Red re-record.

Changes To Red (Taylor’s Version)

Swift is probably taking the lead on reworking any of the songs. Still, she specifically said she “experimented with different sounds and collaborators,” which means she’s brought in some other influences. The real question is, did Swift bring in William Bowery (aka her boo Joe Alwyn) for some of this experimentation?

Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing what changes she’s talking about concerning Red (Taylor’s Version), so you’ll need to stay tuned until it releases to hear what she changed and what she didn’t.

The OG album featured collaborators like Max Martin, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, so there’s a possibility they’re coming back for the re-record.

Since Swift changed a few lyrics in the songs on her Fearless re-record, fans should probably listen carefully for a few lyrical changes as well.

You’ll need to wait to find out more deets about the Red re-release, so keep your eyes out for any clues Swift drops on Twitter over the next few months.