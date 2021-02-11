Get ready to relive one of Taylor Swift's most iconic eras because on Thursday, Feb. 11, the singer announced she re-recorded her sophomore album, Fearless, and is dropping it really soon. From the release date and tracklist, to the cover art and pre-order information, here are all the Fearless (Taylor's Version) album details you need to know before it arrives.

The move comes two years after Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Records in June 2019, giving him ownership over Swift's first six albums Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation. At the time, Swift said she found out about the purchase along with everyone else. Out of everyone who could have bought her masters, she was upset to find out it was Braun, who she called an "incessant, manipulative bully."

While the news was shocking, Swift didn't dwell on it too long because that August, she announced she had the right to re-record her discography in order to take back control of her past music. "My contract says that starting November 2020 — so, next year — I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again — I'm very excited about it," Swift said on Good Morning America.

Now, two years later, Swift appeared on GMA again to announce she's giving fans a 2021 version of her 2008 Grammy-winning album Fearless. Since there are a few surprises on it, here's everything you need to know about the new album.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) Release Date

Swift shared details of her upcoming release in a Feb. 11 tweet, explaining she chose to record Fearless first because it's an album close to her heart.

"When I think back on the Fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face," Swift said. "Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth, it was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the façade of the fairytale ending she'd been shown in the movies."

Although she didn't explicitly announce a release date in her message or on GMA, fans discovered all the capitalized letters in her note spelled out "APRIL NINTH," leading them to conclude that's when she'll drop her record. The theory was later confirmed on Swift's official website, where fans can also pre-order the album starting now.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) Tracklist

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will have 26 songs in total. 20 are tracks fans have already heard on the platinum edition of her record, but six are new "from the vault." (She has yet to announce the titles of those bonus tracks.) Swift explained they didn't make onto her original album because she didn't want too many slow breakup songs on it. She also couldn't fit 26 songs on a physical copy, but now that's no problem. Check out the tracklist below.

1. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

2. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)

3. Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

4. Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)

5. White Horse (Taylor’s Version)

6. You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

7. Breathe (feat. Colbie Caillat) (Taylor’s Version)

8. Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)

9. You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)

10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

11. Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)

12. The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

13. Change (Taylor’s Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)

16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) (Taylor’s Version)

17. Come In With The Rain (Taylor’s Version)

18. Superstar (Taylor’s Version)

19. The Other Side Of The Door (Taylor’s Version)

20. Today Was A Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)

21. Bonus Track 1 (From The Vault)

22. Bonus Track 2 (From The Vault)

23. Bonus Track 3 (From The Vault)

24. Bonus Track 4 (From The Vault)

25. Bonus Track 5 (From The Vault)

26. Bonus Track 6 (From The Vault)

Fearless (Taylor's Version) Cover Art

The album will also feature brand-new cover art of Swift recreating her pose from her original Fearless album.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) Merchandise

Fans can purchase merchandise featuring the new cover art on Swift's official website. There's a large range of products, like a tie dye shirt, t-shirt, phone case, pullover sweatshirt, keychain, pop socket, hoodie, and more.

April 9 can't come soon enough for Swifties!