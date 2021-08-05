Swifties Are Convinced Taylor Teased A Collaboration With Phoebe Bridgers

If you think about it, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers have a lot in common. They both are known for penning harrowing heartbreak bops, and their music teeters the line between singer-songwriting and pop. So, it would make perfect sense for them to team up on a song together, and that day may have finally come. Fans think Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers are collaborating on a song together after seeing Tay’s latest Instagram post.

Swift took to Instagram on Aug. 5 with a video clip teasing the upcoming re-release of her 2012 album, Red. Swift is in the midst of re-recording all of her earliest albums, and Red (Taylor’s Version) is due out Nov. 19. She’s remained mum about the details of what the album will hold, but she did drop a cryptic teaser post for fans to decipher. After spending some time trying to crack the code, Swifties believe a collab with Bridgers is on the way.

According to one fan, the jumbled words from Swift’s teaser is actually a cross-word puzzle “Bestie is it a crossword bc i found phoebe bridgers??!?!” the fan questioned.

You can see Swift’s clue-filled teaser video below.

Fans were elated at the thought of a collab from Swift and Bridgers. “Taylor Swift ft. Phoebe Bridgers, a dream come true for the sad people,” one fan tweeted.

“I CANT SURVIVE TAYLOR SWIFT + PHOEBE BRIDGERS,” another excited fan tweeted.

“Taylor swift ft. phoebe bridgers is already clearing my skin,” another tweet read.

Basically, the collab is a dream come true for Swifties and long-time fans of Bridgers.

Bridgers isn’t the only collaboration Swifties think they found in the crossword puzzle. As many pointed out, it appears the letters spell out the names of Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran as well.

Swift first announced the re-recording of Red in June, and said there would be a slew of new, never-before-heard songs on the record.

“The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19,” she tweeted at the time. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

Neither Swift or Bridgers have spoken out about their potential collab, so fans will just have to wait until November to see if it comes to fruition.