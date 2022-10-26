These Easter Eggs Suggest Which Album Taylor Might Re-Release Next

If there’s one thing Swifties constantly debate, it’s which of Taylor Swift’s classic albums will she re-release next following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Despite re-releasing 1989 tracks “This Love” and “Wildest Dreams” last year, many signs seem to indicate that Speak Now, Swift’s third studio album released in 2010, could be her next and third re-release.

The thinking here has to do in part with Swift’s recent Oct. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show. While talking to host Jimmy Fallon, Swift said her newly released “Bejeweled” music video off her Midnights album contained a “psychotic amount” of easter eggs. Quickly, Swifties began to note that potential hints for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) secretly adorned the “Bejeweled” video. However, before going through these easter eggs, it’s time to rewind a bit and recap all the debunked Speak Now re-release theories that preceded the “Bejeweled” music video.

After Taylor released Red (Taylor’s Version) last November, she and actor Miles Teller co-starred in the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” from the T-Swift Vault. The video, which was directed by her friend Blake Lively, featured Swift ruining Teller’s wedding.

“The chances of your wedding being ruined by a psychotic ex are low, but never zero,” she captioned a behind-the-scenes TikTok from the video shoot.

Now which of Swift’s songs touches on interrupting a wedding? That’d be “Speak Now,” her 2010 title track. “I am not the kind of girl / Who should be rudely barging in on a white veil occasion / But you are not the kind of boy / Who should be marrying the wrong girl,” she sang on “Speak Now.”

Is this a simple coincidence, or was Swift already teasing the re-release of Speak Now last year? When it comes to Swift, she’s said her easter eggs can begin years in advance.

In January 2022, TikTok personality Carolina Sofia of Flighthouse noticed a small hint in a TikTok Swift posted in October 2021. In the TikTok, Swift drinks out of a Starbucks coffee cup. “If you look at the bottom of the cup, which Taylor obviously wanted us to see, you’ll see […] three Gs,” Sofia said in her video. “Want to know what song starts with three G chords? It’s ‘Speak Now.’ And want to know what her third album was? It was Speak Now.”

Sofia also explained another theory that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would drop on Feb. 22, which also came and went. “We’ve seen Taylor talk about ‘22’ nonstop for the past month,” Sofia said. “Well, what if it has something to do with [the date] 2/2/2022? That’s a lot of twos, which by the way, is on a Wednesday. Just look at the caption on the Taylor Nation video. #WednesdayMood, which, stay with us, is also the same day that both the Fearless and Red vaults were posted.”

A few weeks later on Jan. 20, the Taylor Nation IG Page shared that Swift was named the first-ever global Record Store Day Ambassador. The photo accompanying the announcement featured Swift with purple lipstick on a vinyl with purple lettering. Purple, of course, was a large part of Speak Now’s color palette. The photo also featured 13 purple stars and three purple lines next to “(Taylor’s Version).” Remember, Speak Now was Swift’s third album.

Theories then began swirling that Swift may release not one, but two re-recorded albums on May 13, 2022: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The “I Bet You Think About Me” video featured a large wedding cake with the numbers 13 and 26 on them; one fan noted that May 13 is exactly 26 weeks from Red (Taylor’s Version)’s release. Billboard also reported at the time that Swifties had found several 1989 and Speak Now easter eggs in the “I Bet You Think About Me music video, on her website, and during an April 2021 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. However, May 13 came and went without the re-release of either album.

Though many of these projected dates and theories associated with Speak Now came and went without any official announcements, finally, in October 2022, the biggest easter eggs in support for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) came by way of her “Bejeweled” music video.

The video opens with an orchestral arrangement of “Enchanted” from Speak Now. The short film ends with a similar orchestra version of Speak Now track “Long Live.”

Oscar-winning actor Laura Dern played Swift’s stepmother in the “Bejeweled” video, and she urges her stepdaughter to stop lollygagging and clean their house with an interesting choice of words: "Speak not, tired tacky wench! Clean!"

“Speak not,” you say?

By the end of the video, Taylor-ella wins the heart of Prince Antonoff. While looking into the camera, she winks and shows off some eye-catching accessories in her hair: two heart-shaped barrettes containing the letters “S” and “N.”

In another part of the “Bejeweled” video, Swift gets into an elevator with multicolored buttons and pushes the purple button for the third floor. Here’s another reminder that Speak Now was Swift’s third album (and would be her third re-release if the theories prove true.) Plus, she wore a purple dress on the Speak Now album cover.

The button for the 13th floor, coincidentally enough, was also purple; this could be linked to the idea that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be her thirteenth album if it’s the next record to come out.

Interestingly enough, the Speak Now bonus track “Ours” opens with a line about elevator buttons: “Elevator buttons and morning air / Strangers' silence makes me want to take the stairs.”

Parts of the “Bejeweled” video also bore a striking resemblance to the stage setup from Swift’s Speak Now world tour. Was she holding on to those castle balcony pieces all these years?

On top of all the potential Easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” video, the video’s actual release date may be another clue that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is coming soon. The video was released at midnight on Oct. 25, 2022. This is 12 years to the day since the release of the original Speak Now.

Clearly, the “Bejeweled” video provided plenty of further evidence (aside from past theories) that Speak Now could be Swift’s third re-recorded album. The question remains when fans can expect it. Knowing Swift’s promotional style, the timing and rollout are almost certainly already fully thought out.