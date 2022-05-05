Fans Think Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Era Is Almost Here

On May 5, Taylor Swift announced she’s dropping another re-recorded track: “This Love.” The song originally appeared on her 2014 album, 1989. Swift revealed on Instagram the song, re-recorded as “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” will be released on May 6. Yup, that’s just hours after her big announcement. It’ll be featured in the upcoming TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty, an adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel of the same name. It’ll premiere on Prime Video on June 17.

Swift gave Han a shoutout on IG for allowing “This Love” to be featured in her upcoming show. “Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of ‘This Love’ in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!” Swift said. “I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events.”

The “This Love” announcement, alongside specific merch available on her website, sparked a major theory among Swifties that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) may be officially announced soon. Here’s everything you need to know about where 1989 (Taylor’s Version) stands.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Release Date

Swift has not publicly announced a release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version); however, the upcoming re-release of “This Love” may suggest the album could drop in the near future. Swift issued her most recent re-release, Red (Taylor’s Version), on November 19.

Prior to this, Swift released her first reissue, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), on April 9, 2021. There was roughly a six-month wait between the first two issues. What’s six months from November 2021? May 2022, of course. Still any ideas about the timing of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) are speculation until she officially announces a release date.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) tracklist

Both of Swift’s previous re-releases featured new music, billed as “From the Vault.” There’s no word wether 1989 (Taylor’s Version) similarly will feature new music. Still, “This Love” isn’t the first 1989 song to be reissued.

The song will arrive nine months after the star shared a re-recorded version of her 1989 single “Wildest Dreams” in September 2021. The drop came after “Wildest Dreams” started trending on TikTok last year.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Merch

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons to think 1989 (TV) is on the horizon is a whole line of 1989 merchandise is now available for sale on her website. On Twitter, Taylor Nation, Swift’s fan club, announced “The Old Taylor Collection” on May 5.

The merch includes T-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks all emblazoned with “1989” on them. “Shake It Off” stans, there’s special merch just for you, including a T-shirt, a litho, and a notebook set.

It’s anyone’s guess if and when Swift will officially announce 1989 (Taylor’s Version). In the meantime, I’ll be streaming “This Love.”