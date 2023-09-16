We Finally Know If Matty Healy Is On 1989 (Taylor's Version) Or Not

Ever since Taylor Swift was spotted leaving a studio with then-boyfriend Matty Healy back in May, there have been rumors that The 1975 frontman could be a featured artist on Swift’s upcoming 1989 re-release. After all, Swift has been adding buzzy musicians as features on her newly released vault tracks. In the midst of all the speculation, Healy’s rep finally confirmed if Swifties will be hearing a Swift/Healy collab on the new album or not.

Ahead of the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release at the end of October, a spokesperson for Healy told Billboard that “neither Matty Healy nor [The] 1975 are on this album.” The statement shuts down rumors that Healy had recorded a vault track with Swift that would be included on the re-release. Swift is a longtime fan of Healy’s band, The 1975, and she had a brief fling with Healy from May to June of this year following her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In the middle of May, the couple raised eyebrows when they were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City together. Fans quickly assumed that they were working on new music together, and after Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) three months later, the speculation became that Healy would be featured on the album. However, now it’s clear that’s not the case.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift has yet to reveal what the vault songs for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be — or if anyone will be featured on them — but in true form, she’s already started dropping some clues. Fans noticed that a word scramble pop-up appears on Google when searching Swift’s name, which seems to be an anagram for the new song titles.

Republic

With the Oct. 27 release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) just around the corner and some puzzling Easter eggs already popping up, expect more info on the vault tracks very soon. They may be blank spaces for now, but one thing we do know for sure is that Healy has definitely been locked out of the vault.