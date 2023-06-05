Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s reported romance wasn’t just ill-advised (considering his reputation), but short-lived, too. On June 5, TMZ reported that the couple called it quits after only a month of dating. According to a source, Swift is “single” again — so, it looks like Healy won’t be getting any more free Eras Tour tickets, and Twitter’s celebrating their rumored split.

A source confirmed the breakup to Entertainment Tonight, explaining, "Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other.” The insider added, “Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

ICYMI, Swifties had a lot (like, *a lot*) of feelings about Swift and Healy’s brief rumored romance. The 1975 frontman has caused his fair share of controversies, including a podcast interview in February where he mocked Ice Spice’s ethnicity (not long before the rapper collaborated with Swift on a remix of “Karma”). In January, he was accused of doing a Nazi-style salute on stage. Healy recently apologized, specifically for the comments about Ice Spice. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he said during a show in April. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued.”

Given all of this, many fans were disappointed in Swift for associating with Healy, and some even made it known through an open letter to the Midnights singer. So, now that Tay has reportedly listened, Swifties feel a celebration is in order, and Twitter is hosting.

From crowds cheering to fireworks exploding, memes about the breakup were straight-up jubilant.

Considering the breakup reports occurred the same day Swift released her tracklist for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), fans had a lot to cheer for — particularly that collab with Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Following the breakup rumors, the phrase “we’re free” started trending on Twitter.

As of publication, there are 30.7k tweets with “we’re free,” plenty of them referencing Swift and Healy’s split.

Now that Swift and Healy are reportedly over, it looks like Swifties can start anticipating Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in peace.