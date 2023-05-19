Joe Reportedly Feels “Slighted” Because Of Taylor & Matty

Seeing your ex move on is never easy — but if your ex is Taylor Swift (who is currently taking over the world, one sold-out stadium at a time), that only makes things harder. In April, rumors broke about Alwyn and Swift’s reported breakup, with sources claiming their romance had just “run its course.” Then, in May, The Sun reported that Swift and Matty Healy were seeing each other — and after a few public NYC dates and a lot of Eras Tour VIP tickets, it now seems like the two really do have a connection. So, how is Alwyn feeling about all of this? His reported reaction is veryyy ex-boyfriend of him.

“Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,” a source told The Daily Mail. “Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends, and he trusted her.” The insider added that there was no “overlap” between the two romances. (However, reps for Swift, Alwyn, and Healy did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.)

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

ICYMI, when The Sun first reported about Swift and Healy’s romance on May 3, things already sounded pretty serious. “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out,” a source claimed.

The insider also explained why this relationship is so much more public than her romance with Alwyn: “They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.” Considering how Healy stares at Swift whenever she performs literally any song (but especially “Fifteen” and “Lover”), it’s fair to say they aren’t being subtle.

One potential downside of “owning” your new romance? Your ex can read all about it.