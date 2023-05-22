Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s rumored relationship has taken most of the world by surprise, especially considering her recent split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn and, even more recently, her admitting that she’s “never been this happy” in her life. But for dedicated astrologers like myself, we could’ve seen this budding romance coming. As much as this partnership may seem spontaneous and unlikely, the cosmos have a way of adding helpful context to situations that really need it. What would compel the Grammy winner, someone widely known for being so private (she is a Scorpio rising, after all), to suddenly be so public about a new romance with the frontman for The 1975, someone also widely known (but for very different reasons)? Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s astrological compatibility actually helps to make sense of it all.

If you’re unfamiliar with Swift’s astrological makeup, the singer’s birth chart indicates that she is a carefree, adventurous Sagittarius sun sign. She’s all about speaking her truth, regardless of what haters have to say about it. Healy, on the other hand, is an assertive, ambitious Aries sun, making him quick to act and incredibly independent. As two fire signs, Swift and Healy likely felt instantly drawn to each other, due to their shared desire for excitement, spontaneity, and adventure.

However, when it comes to astro compatibility, it’s always necessary to consider more than just sun signs. While this pair may seem well-suited due to their shared passionate nature, there are other factors that have to be considered. Below, you’ll find a deep dive of Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s synastry to determine whether these two are, in fact, star-crossed lovers.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Swift And Matt Healy’s Rising Signs Show They’re Commitment-Oriented

Although fire signs tend to get a bad *reputation* for being flighty and quick to act, Swift and Healy’s birth charts strongly contradict this stereotype. Firstly, the Midnights crooner is a Scorpio rising sign, making her very intentional, cautious, and reserved. Secondly, while having multiple planets in the cardinal fire sign of Aries, the guitarist is a Taurus rising, meaning that he seeks plenty of comfort, pleasure, and most importantly, stability. Since the pair have rising signs that exactly oppose each other (Taurus and Scorpio are sister signs), there’s a strong attraction present in their dynamic. In astrology, opposites not only attract, but the sign contrasting yours tends to offer you exactly what you need in order to feel balanced and at ease. In Swift and Healy’s case, they each share the desire for consistency, just in slightly different ways.

Their Moon Signs Show That They Understand Each Other’s Emotional Needs

Swift is a Cancer moon, the home sign of la luna. Cancer moon sign individuals tend to be highly sensitive, emotionally driven people, which is something the “Lavender Haze” singer has commonly expressed in her music. They look for relationships with people that make them nurtured and at right at home, something that Healy, a Taurus moon, can likely offer effortlessly. The moon is considered to be exalted (read: very happy) in Taurus due to the significations of this Venus-ruled sign. Taurus moons seek ultimate satisfaction through engaging their senses, and providing a safe, reliable energy for their loved ones. This is a highly fortunate moon sign pairing, because Swift and Healy are both capable of meeting the others needs on an emotional level.

Overall, it’s safe to say that a relationship between Taylor Swift and Matt Healy could actually work. Not only are they both seeking plenty of thrill and adventure, but they’re also looking for something that stands the test of time. It’s not definite, but there’s definite end game potential.