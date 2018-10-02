It's easy to see astrology as a complete hoax, especially when you're not familiar with your natal chart, the planets, their house placements, and their general significations. While this can be a difficult web to untangle, this information holds the key to deeper self-awareness. Simply getting a better understanding of your rising sign and how it determines your personality and approach to life is a perfect place to start.

The rising sign marks the moment your soul entered your body the moment you were born, so it literally coincided with the beginning of your life. Your rising sign is often referred to as the front door to your chart, because it is a symbol of your personality, your soul’s motivation, your physical appearance, and so much more. If you’ve ever wondered why you don’t fully resonate with your sun sign, it's probably because you feel more like your rising sign.

For instance, I'm a Cancer sun and my rising sign is Scorpio. Despite the fact that they're both sensitive water signs, I've always associated myself with Scorpio energy, all the way. Many people often confuse me for a Scorpio sun, because your rising sign is the most unconscious side of yourself, so it tends to show up in your initial meeting with someone new. Keep in mind, this doesn't mean we can completely ignore our sun sign, as it still plays a significant role, representing our ego and overall vitality; the rising sign represents what essentially motivates our soul and how we respond to new situations. There's a big difference.

What Is Your Rising Sign?

Your rising sign, aka your ascendant, is the zodiac sign that was rising over the eastern horizon at the very moment you were born, which is what makes it so unique to your personal experiences. Think about it: Everyone born during Aries season is guaranteed to be an Aries sun, but they will each have a different rising sign based on their time of birth. If you aren’t sure what sign your rising sign falls in, here’s a rising sign calculator to help you out. Once you know your exact time of birth, and have already pulled up your chart, you'll notice that your rising sign is located in the first house on your natal chart.

The First House Of Self, Appearance, And First Impression

Since the first house/rising sign of an individual marks the moment they were born and personality traits, it also can describe their physical appearance as well. For example, if you were born with Leo rising, (This would mean Leo is the sign in your first house of appearance), you probably have lion-like features. Those born with Leo rising tend to have gorgeous locks of hair, a warm expression, and perhaps even cat-like features. It sounds silly, but Leo is technically part of the feline family, and those born with Leo placements will definitely portray its sassy and oh-so-majestic signature. Meow.

Here's a quick look at each rising sign's general appearance:

Aries rising: assertive, outgoing, ambitious

assertive, outgoing, ambitious Taurus rising: reserved, creative, patient

reserved, creative, patient Gemini rising: chatty, flirty, playful

chatty, flirty, playful Cancer rising: nurturing, emotional, shy

nurturing, emotional, shy Leo rising: charismatic, fun, prideful,

charismatic, fun, prideful, Virgo rising: practical, neat, productive

practical, neat, productive Libra rising: artistic, charming, social

artistic, charming, social Scorpio rising: intense, determined, magnetic

intense, determined, magnetic Sagittarius rising: adventurous, free-Spirited, outgoing

adventurous, free-Spirited, outgoing Capricorn rising: goal-oriented, logical, hard-working

goal-oriented, logical, hard-working Aquarius rising: humanitarian, eccentric, rebellious

humanitarian, eccentric, rebellious Pisces rising: intuitive, dreamy, adaptable

Remember, your rising sign is the sign on the cusp of the first house in your birth chart. This is why it's called a "rising sign” — it was the sign rising on the eastern horizon on your exact time of birth. You can't miss it.