This Houses In Astrology Chart Will Help You Understand What They Mean IRL

In case you haven't noticed, the new age is here, and it is alive and breathing. My fellow stargazers: If you have not had the chance to throughly analyze and understand your birth chart, the time is now. Speaking of which, did you know the houses in your astrology chart cosmically sum up a number of different areas in your life? Yep, there are a total of 12 astrological houses, to be exact, and every single one of them represent something completely unique for you in this lifetime. I know, it's absolutely mind blowing, and yet, this is just the beginning.

I kid you not, the moment you open your mind with this extraordinary tool, all the puzzle pieces will suddenly start coming together. Which brings me to my next point: Did you know your birth chart is an exact screenshot of the sky the moment you were born? That's right, a natal chart is highly essential, as it is a part of our celestial foot print and cosmic DNA. The birth chart consists of three important factors: planets, zodiac signs, and houses. My astrology teacher used to say the planet is the actor, the zodiac sign is the personality, and the house is the stage craft, or interior design.

Granted, this all might sound a bit confusing at first, but I'll give you an example: Let's say your natal Mars is in the sign of Pisces, and in the fifth house. Well, for starters, Mars is aggressive and rambunctious, but in the sign of compassionate Pisces, his aggression becomes more passive. Mars is also the way we take action, and Pisces is highly spiritual and creative. So, someone born with this placement probably enjoys going with the flow, and basking in their creativity. Now, the fifth house belongs to Leo, so can you imagine what Leo's house looks like? Theatrical, romantic, and overflowing with love. See where I'm going with this?

That said, here's a closer look at each of the astrological houses, and how they play a role in our lives.

The First House: Rising Sign, First Impression And Appearance

Ascendant or rising sign is another way of describing your first house. In astrology, this is the house of self and first impressions; it's the front door to your chart, and the sign that was ascending on the eastern horizon, the very moment you were born. It's that very first breath of existence, and the color of our world. This house belongs to Aries, which also happens to be the first sign in the zodiac. Aries' key phrase is "I am," and this is precisely what the first house represents.

The Second House: Income, Money, And Self-Worth

The second house rules everything related to our resources and material comfort: money, self-worth, physical surroundings, values, etc. It is the house of possessions, and all that belongs to just us. Sound familiar? After all, Taurus is the second sign in the zodiac, so this house naturally belongs to this earth sign.

Third House: Communication, Siblings, And Social Media

This house rules everything related to our thoughts and communication style. Obviously, the third house belongs none other than curious Gemini, considering it determines the way we communicate with the rest of the world. It also governs our siblings, immediate community, technology, and source of transportation.

Fourth House: Home, Family, And Soul Foundation

The fourth house belongs to domestic Cancer, and in true Cancerian fashion, it is hidden at the very bottom of the zodiac wheel. So, put it this way: If the first house is the front door to your chart, the fourth is the foundation of your chart. This house rules everything related to our home, family, ancestral line, security, nurture, and soul foundation.

Fifth House: Creativity, Passion, And Children

The fifth house is loud and sassy, just like its owner, Leo. This house governs our artistic muse, individual light, creative expression, romance, and children. I always say it's the stage of the zodiac, given its dramatic flair.

Sixth House: Health, Mindset, And Routine

In true Virgoan fashion, the systematic sixth house governs everything that goes on in our day-to-day. It is the house of busy schedules, important details, and fussy criticism. This house also relates to healthy living, and being of service to others.

Seventh House: Relationships And Partnerships

This area of the zodiac belongs to lovable Libra, and for good reason. The seventh house rules our relationships, partnerships, and the people that we attract into our lives, both professionally and personally.

Eighth House: Sex, Death, And Other People's Money

I always say the eighth house is haunted, and it sort of is in a way, considering it's the house of death, which of course belongs to Scorpio. This house is highly mysterious, but also intimidating and sexy. It rules all things related to sexual merging and soul connections. It also governs our inheritance and other people's money in general.

Ninth House: Expansion, Travel, And Personal Philosophy

The ninth house belongs to worldly Sagittarius, as it governs everything related to expansion and higher knowledge. This house rules long-distance travel, foreigners, adventures, education, and our personal philosophy.

Tenth House: Career, Reputation, And Destiny In The World

The 10th house is directly across from the fourth house, as it is the complete opposite. This house belongs to ambitious Capricorn, and it's also the most public part of our chart. This house rules our professional path, public image, and overall achievements. Fun fact: It also determines how you come across on social media.

Eleventh House: Groups, Friendships, And Tribe

The 11th house belongs to rebellious Aquarius, and for good reason. This house rules everything related to humanity, as well as our extended community. It's the house of group circles, friendships, networking, and social causes.

Twelfth House: Dreams, Karma, And Closure

The 12th house is the last house of the zodiac, as it belongs to dreamy Pisces. This house rules our karmic patterns, imagination, closure, and dreams. It governs everything related to our subconscious self, and spiritual completion. See how it all comes full circle? We are infinite, stargazers.