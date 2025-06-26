You already knew Jonathan Bailey could act, sing, dance, have chemistry with literally anyone, and make everything from flip-flops to tiny glasses “slutty” — but somehow, he still has hidden talents. The multi-talented star revealed an unexpected musical ability that landed him a spot in the score of his new movie Jurassic World Rebirth. Sure, Bailey has been featured on movie soundtracks before, but never like this.

“This really was the highlight of my career,” Bailey gushed during his June 25 appearance on The Tonight Show, revealing that he has a clarinet solo in the score of the new iteration of Jurassic Park movies.

Bailey shared the story of how he was invited to watch the 105-piece orchestra record the new score, and got so inspired that he asked if he could bring his clarinet and join in. “I played the clarinet in school,” Bailey added with a laugh. He only expected to play “one slightly sharp note,” but the composer was impressed by his ability and encouraged him to take one of the solos.

“I ended up playing the theme of Dr. Henry Loomis, the character I play,” Bailey said. The actor then shared a video of his clarinet solo moment, which you can watch here.

The orchestral opportunity was a meaningful, full-circle moment for Bailey, since he got his first clarinet in 1993, which was when the original Jurassic Park was released in theaters.

“That same year, I got given a plastic clarinet by my granddad,” Bailey said. “I started playing then, and it just shows that if you find something you love and you commit to it, you never know how it comes full circle. But honestly, it was so emotional.”

While everyone was already excitedly anticipating more of Bailey’s musical talents in this fall’s Wicked: For Good, but now you’ll have a few special notes to help make the wait a little easier. Listen for Bailey’s clarinet solo when Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2.