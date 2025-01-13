Wicked: For Good — the second half of the Wicked film adaptation — will not have the same soundtrack as the Broadway musical’s second act. It’s confirmed that both Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) have new songs in the upcoming movie, which is set to be released on Nov. 26, 2025. Here’s everything to know about the two new tracks — including what Erivo and Grande have to say about them.

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz explained why he and director Jon M. Chu decided to add in the songs. “The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created,” he told The Messenger in December 2024, per Playbill. “The intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie.”

During a Dec. 26, 2024 episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Erivo shared that she worked directly with Schwartz to create Elphaba’s new song in the upcoming film. “I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me,” Erivo told the outlet. “When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.”

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it,” Erivo added. “I mean, I love the song and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying. I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or that’s what the song does.”

Erivo didn’t share too much about the track, but it sounds like it will be an emotional performance. “I feel like the song is very, very special,” she said. “I have a feeling that even the title will move you.” (Unfortunately, she did not tease the title.)

Grande also appeared on the Awards Circuit podcast in a Jan. 11 episode. At the time, she told Variety about Glinda’s new song, written by Schwartz. “It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey,” Grande said. “It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

When asked if the new song could make its way back to the Broadway show, Grande responded, “Wouldn’t that be lovely?”

There’s always a chance it could happen. Previously, Schwartz shared that he’d like the film version of “Popular” to become part of the Broadway show. (In the film, the song is extended with some key changes.) “One thing I would definitely have done — and who knows, maybe after this we’ll put it into the stage musical — is the new end of ‘Popular,’” Schwartz told Buzzfeed UK in November. “So that’s the one. That’s the one I think might find its way back into the stage musical.”

At the time, he added, “Using her soprano there and everything… we just didn’t think of it when we were doing the show.”