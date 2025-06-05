Spoiler warning: This story discusses details from Wicked: Part 1 and anticipated plot points in Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good may not be coming until the fall, but fans got *some* of their curiosity satiated when the trailer for the sequel dropped on June 4. The preview included some key plot points and highly-anticipated music, earning it a lot of support on social media and seeming to indicate that the film will be as beloved as its predecessor.

The movie will follow the plot of the second half of the Broadway musical, which picks up years after the conclusion of Act 1. After refusing to help the Wizard, Elphaba (now nicknamed the Wicked Witch of the West) is on the run while Glinda (now nicknamed Glinda the Good) is working for the Wizard. Meanwhile, Fiyero has become Captain of the Guard, the army tasked with finding and capturing Elphaba. But everything is not what it seems, and as the story continues, more ties to its source material, The Wizard Of Oz, are unveiled.

Here’s everything to know about Wicked: For Good — plus, when you’ll finally be able to watch it.

Wicked: For Good’s Release Date

Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good is coming to theaters on November 21, the Friday after Thanksgiving. It’s premiering exactly one year after Wicked: Part 1.

The Wicked: For Good Trailer

Universal Pictures

The trailer for Wicked: For Good featured appearances from the main cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh. It also seemed to follow the general structure of the play’s second act, hitting on some of the major plot points. However, fans noticed that the focus of the trailer was definitely on Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship, as opposed to Elphaba’s love story with Fiyero (which is a huge component of Act 2).

The trailer also featured snippets of “For Good,” one of Erivo and Grande’s much-awaited duets in the movie.

Wicked: For Good Will Feature New Songs

Universal Pictures

Wicked’s cast and composer have confirmed that the second movie will feature new music. “The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created,” composer Stephen Schwartz told The Messenger in December 2024, per Playbill. “The intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie.”

Although insiders have not revealed the number of new tracks, at least one of the “very, very special” songs will be sung by Ervio. “I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me,” Erivo said during a December 2024 appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. “When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.”

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it,” she continued. “I mean, I love the song and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying. I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or that’s what the song does.”