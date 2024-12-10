Just when you thought Fiyero couldn’t get any hotter, it turns out Wicked actually restrained Jonathan Bailey’s full seductive powers. One of Bailey’s co-stars revealed that they had filmed a scene where Fiyero rips his shirt off and starts flexing, but unfortunately for all the thirsty fans, the moment did not make the final cut.

Bowen Yang, who played Galinda’s lackey Pfannee in the movie musical, spilled on the scrapped scene during his Dec. 10 appearance on the Just Trish podcast. “It’s Boq and Fiyero ripping their shirts off... You were supposed to see Jonathan Bailey in his full shirtless glory, like flexing,” Yang said. The moment would have highlighted Boq’s (Ethan Slater) anxieties around Fiyero’s overpowering charm. “And then Boq, in the story of the movie, just being insecure.”

There’s still hope that fans may be able to see this cut scene at some point. There’s been some speculation around Wicked’s upcoming DVD and Blu-ray releases that these physical drops may include deleted footage. Perhaps Fiyero and Boq’s pose-off will be one of the unshown bits that makes its way off the cutting-room floor.

Besides, Bailey’s fans have no shortage of shirtless content to satiate them at this point. He is constantly shedding his fancy period clothing as Anthony Bridgerton on Bridgerton, and is practically always in the tearing apart the bedroom in his recent erotic drama Fellow Travelers. Oh, and if you’re only just getting into Bailey right now, you should also know he has a cheeky role in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s 2016 comedy series Crashing.

Fans will also get to see a lot more of Fiyero in the future, with Wicked Part Two flying into theaters next year on Nov. 21, 2025. Although... he might look a bit different towards the end of that movie (IYKYK).