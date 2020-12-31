Here Are The Hottest Sex Scenes In Bridgerton — You're Welcome

There’s a lot to love about Bridgerton. The costumes, the locations, the period piece setting, the romance…and the — ahem — things that happen when the romance gets going. Season 1 of the series made it very clear this was not the usual chaste fade-to-black romances of yesteryear; it was putting the “bodice ripper” part of the novel front and center. That continued in Season 2, too, making Bridgerton the go-to destination for hot sex scenes on Netflix.

Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 follow. Based on the novels by author Julia Quinn, Netflix’s Bridgerton series falls firmly into the “Regency romance” genre, which is not like your usual mainstream romance. Set in the 1810s, during a time of super strict social mores, these are romances set during an era in which women having ~relations~ outside of wedlock was grounds for ostracism, especially if you were from a noble household, and brides were supposed to be virginal.

On the one hand, it means there’s a lot of delicious sexual tension, but on the other, it means the characters are usually quick to the altar, so the bedroom fun can really begin. This is true of both Bridgerton Books 1 and 2. In Book 1, The Duke and I, Daphne and Simon are wed by Chapter 13 (out of 21), and in The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony and Kate are married by Chapter 16 (out of 22).

Season 1 stuck faithfully to this formula, much to the shock of viewers. It even included all the post-marital sex, even the non-consensual sex between Daphne and Simon in Episode 6. But for Season 2, the series decided to take things far more mainstream and kept the lovers apart until the end of the penultimate episode and unmarried until the finale, leaving a lot less time for onscreen playtime.

Nevertheless, both Season 1 and Season 2 had some very steamy sex scenes. Here they are:

01 Siena & Anthony Against A Tree: Season 1, Episode 1 Netflix Less than five minutes into Season 1, fans are graced with the first of many sex scenes, setting the stage for what’s the come. Before you know the details of their relationship, viewers see Daphne’s eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton, and his secret girlfriend Siena going at it against a tree while a guard stands watch. While it’s an obvious quickie (he keeps checking his watch and the thrusts are hard and fast), it’s one of the hottest ways to start a show.

02 Simon & Daphne In The Garden: Season 1, Episode 4 This isn’t technically a sex scene, but it is the first time Daphne and Simon hook up, which is pretty significant considering how much tension had been flying between them. After Prince Friedrich tries to propose to Daphne on the dance floor, she races to the garden, overwhelmed. Naturally, she runs into Simon, and despite the two of them no longer being on good terms, they kiss. Like, kiss kiss. It’s the first time they give in to their urges, and it’s very carnal. While this sets off a brutal chain reaction that results in them eventually getting not-so-happily married, it’s totally worth it in the end.

03 Simon & Daphne’s First Night Together: Season 1, Episode 5 After getting married, Simon and Daphne finally realize they both “burn for” each other (instead of just getting married out of obligation) and spend their first night together. While many of the show’s scenes are intense and scandalous, their first sex scene is soft, sultry, and romantic. Daphne tells Simon she doesn’t want him to stop while they’re kissing, and Simon says he’d like to show her more. He slowly undresses her, and eventually, they fall on the bed together and make passionate love for the first — but definitely not the last — time.

04 Simon & Daphne’s Sex Montage: Season 1, Episode 6 Netflix It’s hard to beat a full-on sex montage, and when Daphne and Simon are on their honeymoon, that’s what viewers get. After flirting over dinner, the two leave the table and run outside, where it’s raining (naturally). They start making out, which quickly leads to a few different clips of them going at it. First, it’s in the rain; then slowly and passionately in bed; then picnicking by a lake. And then on a ladder in what appears to be a library. The best part? It’s all set to a violin cover of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” which officially needs to be added to your sex playlist.

05 Simon & Daphne On Simon’s Desk: Season 1, Episode 6 Netflix For most, hooking up on a desk is one of those must-try places, so it checks out that the couple would get down while Simon’s working. After being consumed with obligations and losing track of time, Simon is startled when Daphne comes into his office. The pair starts making out before he rips off his pants, pulls up her dress, and they start having sex right there on top of his books. While it’s one of the hottest trysts in the season, it’s also when Daphne realizes he’s pulling out. Even though she’s not sure what this means, she grows suspicious and later questions her maid regarding how, exactly, someone gets pregnant.

06 Simon & Daphne On The Stairs: Season 1, Episode 7 When Simon stays out late post-fight, Daphne questions their marriage. This comes after the non-consensual scene in the previous episode, and tensions are extremely high between the couple. Despite their anger, they start making out and collapse on the stairs. This is one of those “we’re so mad at each other but so turned on” situations. In the heat of the moment, Simon goes down on Daphne right there on the staircase. But it ends on a bit of a downer: Even though Daphne asks to move things to the bedroom, Simon says he won’t have sex with her again.

07 Siena & Anthony Under The Stage: Season 1, Episode 8 Netflix Just when it looks like Siena and Anthony are over, the on-again-off-again couple locks eyes at a boxing match, and their passion overtakes them. While every scene with these two is hot, what makes this one so special, IMO, is how dominant Siena is. The singer isn’t afraid to take charge, and under the bleachers, she pins Anthony’s hands above his head before ripping off his clothes and climbing up his torso.

08 Simon & Daphne’s ~Lovemaking~: Season 1, Episode 8 It was a long road for Daphne and Simon. After learning why he didn’t want children, Daphne told Simon he deserved love, and it was up to him whether he would open himself up to her. He thinks about it, and after their ball, he comes into her room and softly carries her to the bed. While it was less animalistic than other scenes, the romance and trust made it beautiful. For the first time, he decides not to withdraw during sex, a declaration that he not only wants to stay with Daphne but also wants to make a family with her.

09 Anthony & Kate In The Church Season 2, Episode 6 Liam Daniel/Netflix Considering all the sex Anthony has in Daphne’s Season 1 story, one would assume that perhaps one of his other siblings might get it on a lot in Season 2, but no such luck. Eloise’s countship with Theo is adorably chaste; Benedict sticks to drawing naked girls on screen and bedding them off. That means fans have to wait for the end of Episode 6 for any serious action, and even then it’s not sex. Like Daphne and Simon in the garden, this is the big first kiss scene, after Edwina has called Anthony and Kate out for using her and marched off from the wedding; the two fall into each other’s arms, believing it would be their last time together.

10 Anthony & Kate’s ~Lovemaking~: Season 2, Episode 7 But Kanthony doesn’t stay apart for long; by the end of Episode 7, the two are alone in the garden after the Bridgertons hosted a ball that nobody attended. It’s here when the two realize they’re not opposites, but actually two peas in a pod, and wind up having sex outside in the arbor to an emotional instrumental cover of P!nk’s “What About Us.”

11 Anthony & Kate’s Morning After: Season 2, Episode 8 Liam Daniel/Netflix With so much time given over to Edwina and Anthony’s failed nuptials, there’s no wedding for Kate. Instead, the show jumps to the two of them in bed at Aubrey Hall after the ceremony, happily married, as the rest of the family gathers to play Pall Mall. It’s probably the cutest sex scene of the series and one that the second season could have used a lot more of.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.