Spoiler warning: This story contains spoilers for Wicked: Part 1 and Wicked: Part 2.

Wicked sets the scene for The Wizard Of Oz, offering an alternate perspective on the famous story. The Broadway musical and movie can be taken as a prequel to the 1939 film, one that tells the backstory of Wicked Witch of the West. As Glinda puts it in the beginning of the tale, “Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?”

Throughout the Wicked movie, there are plenty of nods to The Wizard Of Oz film. "We have a lot, a lot of breadcrumbs in the tradition of Wicked the show," Jon M. Chu, the movie’s director, told Radio Times. “Stephen Schwartz [the musical’s composer and lyricist] did a lot of little musical references... so we wanted to continue that. Of course, Wizard of Oz has such a place in our hearts of how we see story, how we see the world.”

Whether it’s through costumes or dialogue or even font choices, Wizard Of Oz Easter eggs are everywhere in Wicked: Part 1. The film’s actors know it, too. Throughout interviews, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have revealed some of their favorite breadcrumbs. (Plus, Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose, shared her top Easter egg with Elite Daily — more on that later.) Here are 20 moments in the movie that will give fans of the original film a perfect dose of nostalgia.

The Black & White Universal Pictures Logo

X: @jillianchili

Wicked opens with a black-and-white Universal Pictures logo, a nod to the 1939 Wizard Of Oz film. The movie then switches to color, another reference to the original movie.

The Rainbow Tulips

Universal Pictures

There are plenty of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” references throughout Wicked, but the most colorful nod is the fields of rainbow tulips surrounding Munchkinland. The film’s production designer, Nathan Crowley, told Elle Decor that they planted nine million tulips for the movie. “Jon [M. Chu] said, ‘I need color — I want a rainbow,’” he told the outlet. “And I said, ‘Let’s go find a tulip farmer.’”

The Wicked Title Card

Both Wicked and The Wizard Of Oz use similar fonts for their title sequences. It’s a different choice than the promotional font used in the film’s poster, but a sweet nod to the play’s inspiration.

Nessarose’s Crystal Slippers

Universal Pictures

Ruby slippers might be the most iconic shoes in The Wizard Of Oz, but the Wicked movie features crystal slippers instead. According to the costume designer, Paul Tazewell, this choice was made to reflect L. Frank Baum's book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. “They're not ruby,” Tazewell told People. “In the book, they were these odd little silver boots.”

The heels also feature a tornado design, an intentional nod to the twister in The Wizard Of Oz.

Miss Gulch’s Name

Universal Pictures

In The Wizard Of Oz, Dorothy’s unfriendly neighbor in Kansas is named Almira Gulch. Once Dorothy enters Oz, Amira Gulch is reflected by the Wicked Witch of the West. So it only makes sense that Shiz University would have its own version of a hostile character with Miss Gulch.

Boq’s Entrance

Universal Pictures

When Boq meets Glinda for the first time, he leans over before straightening, a move that’s reminiscent of how the Tin Man moves in The Wizard Of Oz. Spoiler: In Part 2, Boq will turn into the Tin Man, so this mirroring foreshadows that change.

“The Wizard And I” Setting

Universal Pictures

During “The Wizard And I,” there are several Easter eggs, referencing the lyrics of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” In the song, Judy Garland sings, “Somewhere over the rainbow / Bluebirds fly / Birds fly over the rainbow / Why then, oh, why can't I?”

While singing “The Wizard And I,” Elphaba runs through a field where birds are flying and eventually encounters a rainbow.

Elphaba’s Nightgown

Universal Pictures

According to Erivo, Elphaba’s nightgown features a subtle shoutout to Dorothy’s pet, Toto. “In my nightgown in ‘What Is This Feeling?’, [Tazewell] has embroidered little dogs — little Totos,” Erivo explained in an interview with celebrity interviewer Aicha.

Elphaba’s Private Tutoring

Universal Pictures

While being tutored by Madame Morrible, the camera shows the shadow of Elphaba’s hand, casting a spell. Fans on Twitter, formerly called X, pointed out that it’s an ode to Margaret Hamilton’s photo for her Wizard Of Oz character, Wicked Witch of the West.

Fiyero’s Entrance

Universal Pictures

When Wicked introduces Fiyero, Elphaba has choice words for him: “Get stuffed.” Spoiler: Fiyero’s character turns into the Scarecrow in Part 2, so this line teases his fate as someone who eventually will be “stuffed” with hay.

His physical acting also hints at this. “We have little details that reference [what the characters will become in Part 2], even how they walk in for the first time, whether it's Fiyero leaning against the two poles, in a way of a reference that, if you know, you know. So there's things like that throughout,” Chu told Radio Times.

Glinda’s “Dancing Through Life” Costume

Universal Pictures

Grande’s wardrobe had plenty of references to the original Glinda, played by Billie Burke. Bubbly details hint at Glinda’s future mode of transportation. Plus, in “Dancing Through Life,” these Easter eggs get even more obvious. “My ‘Dancing Through Life’ wardrobe is a total Billie Burke nod. With the little butterfly necklace and the big sleeves,” Grande told Aicha in an interview posted to TikTok.

Boq’s Handkerchief

Universal Pictures

After “Dancing Through Life,” Boq asks to dance with Glinda and offers her his red handkerchief. She rejects him and returns the handkerchief, tucking it into the breast pocket where his heart is. Spoiler: This is a reference to Boq’s eventual fate in Wicked: Part 2 as the Tin Man. Reminder: in The Wizard Of Oz, the Tin Man wants to ask the Wizard for a heart.

Glinda’s Ruby Slippers

Universal Pictures

While Nessarose doesn’t have ruby red slippers, that doesn’t mean the movie completely lacks them. During “Popular,” Glinda has a pair that she shows off. “I love the red slippers that [Grande] clicks three times in ‘Popular,’” Chu said when asked about Easter eggs in an interview with Radio Times.

Speaking with Elite Daily, Bode said that these ruby slippers were her favorite of the movie’s Easter eggs. “There is a pair of ruby slippers in Glinda’s dorm room that you see for like two seconds, but it’s a nice little Easter egg,” Bode said.

Elphaba’s Ring

Universal Pictures

Elphaba’s costume also has a reference to the ruby slippers. “I asked [Tazewell] for little rubies in my ring,” Erivo told Aicha when discussing her costume.

The Poppies

Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Wicked, poppies come into play when Elphaba gets upset over the caged lion cub. As they fly in the air, the poppy dust puts the class asleep — everyone except Fiyero and Elphaba. The moment is a nod to the poppy scene in the original Wizard Of Oz movie.

Elphaba’s Bike Basket

Universal Pictures

While rescuing the lion cub, Elphaba rides away with the animal in the basket of her bike, which is a nod to Almira Gulch putting Toto in her bike basket in The Wizard Of Oz.

Glinda’s Hair In The Flashback

Universal Pictures

In a brief flashback, showing Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship, Glinda’s hairstyle is just like Dorothy’s hair in The Wizard Of Oz.

The Trip To The Beauty Parlor

MGM

In the Emerald City, Elphaba and Glinda head to a beauty salon and get manicures. The beauty parlor scene is another reference to The Wizard Of Oz, which sees the Fab Four — Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow.

The Yellow Brick Road In “Sentimental Man”

Universal Pictures

While the Wizard performs “Sentimental Man,” he shows off a miniature rendering of Oz. During the scene, he asks which color the road should be painted and Glinda helps him land on yellow, a clear reference to the yellow brick road in the 1939 film.

One fan noticed that the Wizard also throws a mini house during the scene — seemingly a reference to the house that falls on the Wicked Witch and lands Dorothy in Oz in the original movie.

The Fab Four Appearances

Universal Pictures

Throughout the movie, there are a couple of appearances from the Fab Four. At one point, they’re walking along the yellow brick road. Another teases the group meeting with the Wizard.