No matter how dangerous Jurassic Park may be, guests keep coming back. This time around, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali will be facing off against dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth.

The seventh film in the Jurassic Park film franchise and sequel to Jurassic World Dominion is set to be released July 2, and also stars The Summer I Turned Pretty’s David Iacono and Manifest’s Luna Blaise. While on the red carpet at the 2025 SAG Awards on Feb. 23, Blaise tells Elite Daily the new Jurassic World installment will be a “nonstop heart bump the entire time.”

Not much is known about Blaise’s character yet, but the 23-year-old has revealed that she plays Theresa Delgado. The Delgado family joins Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis and Johansson’s Zora Bennett, who travel to the island where the original research facility from Jurassic Park exists.

“There’s a lot of familiarity that you will notice, and [Jurassic World Rebirth] is an ode to the original Jurassic Park film,” Blaise says. “There’s definitely danger and fear at every single turn.”

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Filming for Jurassic World Rebirth took place in Thailand — a popular jet-setting destination, since The White Lotus Season 3 was also filmed there last year. However, instead of lounging by the pool, Blaise says she was “hot and sweaty” during filming. “I was in a pile of mud, but it was awesome and really, really fun,” she says. “Being able to see everyone else in that zone was like, ‘We’re in this together,’ and we did that until the very end.”

Blaise feels extra “blessed” to work with A-listers like Johansson and Bailey. “It’s so unbelievable, and I’m so excited to be sharing a screen with them,” she says. “I’m so grateful to have those two next to me, and I’m so excited for the world to see it.”

Even though a reunion between her and the Wicked star didn’t happen at the SAG Awards — Bailey is currently starring in a production of Richard II in London — Blaise was rooting for her co-star to win Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Fiyero. (The award ultimately went to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain.) “Working with Jonathan, I’m a little bit biased, but he is so unbelievable,” she says.

Fans can soon see Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis when Jurassic World Rebirth premieres in theaters on July 2.