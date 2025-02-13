A new batch of guests are checking into The White Lotus. Aside from Season 1’s Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), The White Lotus Season 3 will have a different location and cast, including newcomers Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, and BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal.

Each season features an idyllic vacay spot, like Hawaii (Season 1) and Italy (Season 2), and Season 3 is definitely no exception.

Where Is The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed?

This time around, The White Lotus was filmed in Thailand. Following the tradition of using a Four Seasons Hotel, production used the chain’s Koh Samui resort in Southern Thailand. You’ll instantly recognize the gorgeous villas with private infinity pools at the Four Seasons when the guests check in after they arrive in Episode 1.

The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is located on the second largest island in Thailand, and is surrounded by palm trees and features a monkey statue you can see in the trailer. While Seasons 1 and 2 dealt with money and sex respectively, the show’s creator, Mike White, told Variety in 2022 that the third season would be “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

A mysterious end for one its characters seems to be a running theme on The White Lotus that keeps you tuning in week after week, but if you’re just visiting the filming location IRL for fun, you’ll be more focused on relaxation and taking in the gorgeous views from your room. Resort amenities at the Four Season Koh Samui include a beachfront infinity pool, spa, Muay Thai ring, fitness center, and six dining locations.

The New White Lotus Resort Is Dreamy — But $$$

Wood’s character Chelsea spends a majority of her time by the pool, which may be what you want to do, but you could also use your vacay overseas for some Thailand excursions. The Four Seasons offers experiences like a cruise around Koh Samui for $2,650 and a trip to an elephant sanctuary for $88 a person.

You may also want to spend time in your private villa like the Ratliff family. The Three-Bedroom Residence Villa with a pool looks like where the family stays during their White Lotus vacation, and costs about $11,201 for a weekend night in March. That room sleeps up to nine adults, so that’s about $1,245 a person.

Belinda’s more affordable two-bedroom villa is about $1,577 a night for the same time of year, and since that room only sleeps up to three adults, it’s $526 a person. Considering the White Lotus suites from Season 2 range in price from $1,500 a night to $5,000, the villas in Thailand are a little more pricey. Who knew $5,000 would be considered budget-friendly?

Of course, traveling to Thailand may be on your bucket list, so it’s worth living like you’re on Tanya McQuoid’s budget for the week. (May she rest in peace.)