It’s hard to imagine The White Lotus without Tanya McQuoid, but fans are starting to think they’ll have to. With tension at an all-time high in the leadup to the Season 2 finale, all eyes are on everyone’s favorite ditzy socialite. She’s confused, emotional, and seems to be wrapped up in a wildly dangerous scheme. Can she survive Sicily? Unfortunately, many fans on TikTok don’t think so. These clues indicating Tanya will die in the White Lotus’ Season 2 finale will have you rethinking everything.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses plot details up to and through The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 6. At the beginning of the season, it kind of felt like Tanya was the only character fans didn’t have to worry about winding up dead. She was the only character to star in both Season 1 and Season 2, and that main-character energy had fans assuming she’s just plain unkillable, especially since a third season is already confirmed Like, she has to survive to visit the next White Lotus location, right?

But as Season 2 has gone on, more and more viewers have become convinced Tanya won’t make it out of this one. Not only has her husband been acting sketch as hell, but also, her new group of gay partyboy friends seem a little too interested in her.

Fans on TikTok have taken notice of all this shadiness surrounding Tanya, and dug up some even more worrying details pointing to Tanya’s seemingly doomed fate.

1. Quentin’s Interest In Tanya

As many fans have pointed out, Quentin definitely seems to be targeting Tanya, so much so that it’s becoming more and more believable that he could be planning to kill her. Not only did Jack reveal his “uncle” isn’t as well-off as he appears, but he also said Quentin will be “coming into some money” soon. TikToker @stuartbrazell emphasized just how sus it was that Quentin urged Tanya to do drugs and hook up with a dealer, all while Jack seemed determined to keep Portia away from her... almost as if he was ordered to do so.

2. The Red Light

Just when you thought Quentin couldn’t get more shady, @katiebk91 noticed a blinking red light behind Tanya while she was hooking up with the drug dealer. The implication here is pretty obvious: Quentin is likely recording Tanya cheating on Greg to blackmail her, or maybe to give Greg a good reason to kill her.

3. Greg’s Interesting Comments

Looking back, a lot of the stuff Greg said early on in the season are incredibly sus now. As @lisa.clift highlighted, Tanya revealed Greg insisted on the couple traveling to Sicily, meaning he could have had a reason to want to go there, specifically. Further, Greg brought up his concerns with their prenup at dinner, decrying that he’d be left with nothing if they broke up. But that prenup wouldn’t be an issue for Greg if his wife just so happened to, oh I don’t know, die.

4. Tanya’s Floral Shirt

This one is a real gag. TikToker @sloanepeterson noticed that the shirt Tanya wears in the season finale preview is the same (or at least a very similar) one as the mannequin’s outside that The Godfather museum the Di Grassos and Portia visited earlier in the season. Reminder: The mannequin represents a woman who was blown up inside her car. So um, that’s not a super great connection for Tanya to have. And as fans have learned, nothing on The White Lotus is a coincidence!

5. The Lucretia Painting

Another very interesting detail in each episode of The White Lotus is the choice of featured artwork. The camera often lingers on a piece of art to emphasize its significance in the story, and in the penultimate episode, Tanya was fixated on a painting of Lucretia, an ancient Roman woman who took her own life after she was sexually assaulted. TikToker @thoughtswithgracie guessed the painting could be foreshadowing Tanya similarly taking her own life in the finale.

6. The Mount Etna Symbolism

Fans have noticed that Tanya’s room is filled with portraits of Mount Etna, the volcano that can actually be seen from Ethan and Harper’s room. TikToker @meeeeelzonwheeeelz surmised that all this association with the volcano could be foreshadowing an “explosive” ending for Tanya.

So, will Tanya live to go on another vacay in The White Lotus Season 3, or is her trip ending for good in the finale? Tune into the last episode of Season 2, which airs Sunday, Dec. 11, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max, to find out.