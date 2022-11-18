The White Lotus Season 3 Is Officially Happening

Pack your bags, because it’s time for another trip to a White Lotus resort. The White Lotus has been officially picked up for a Season 3 on HBO, weeks before Season 2 even finished airing. That means fans should get ready for a lot more ugly behavior in beautiful locales.

The White Lotus was a series born out of pandemic necessity; when the lockdowns forced film crews to pare down shooting locations, series creator Mike White came up with the idea for a series set entirely at one resort. Season 1 of The White Lotus was such a success that it was renewed for a second season, which premiered Oct. 30, 2022. A few weeks later, on Nov. 18, HBO announced the series will come back for a third season.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in Season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

Read on for everything to know about The White Lotus Season 3 so far.

The White Lotus Season 3 Predicted Release Date

There’s no official release date for The White Lotus Season 3 yet, but fans can look at the release dates for the previous seasons to help make an educated guess about the upcoming one. Season 1 of The White Lotus was released on July 11, 2021, while Season 2 came out on Oct. 30, 2022. Based on that schedule, fans can likely expect The White Lotus Season 3 to premiere in late 2023.

The White Lotus Season 3 Cast

A whole new cast was brought in for The White Lotus, except for Jennifer Coolidge and her iconic character Tanya McQuoid. If Season 3 follows the same pattern, then fans can expect a new cast surrounding Tanya and her next vacation at a new White Lotus resort.

The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer

Since The White Lotus Season 3 was just announced, there is no trailer yet, but the official HBO Twitter account posted a dreamy video with the message, “Another vacation is in your future.”

The White Lotus Season 3 Updates

The White Lotus Season 1 was set in Hawaii, while the series went international for Season 2 and was set in Italy. Fans can likely expect a new gorgeous setting for Season 3. Check this space as more updates come in.