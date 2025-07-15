Belly’s love story might go in a different direction than what you’re expecting. In the lead-up to the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, creator Jenny Han has teased that the show’s ending won’t be exactly the same as how her novels come to a close. And now, Gavin Casalegno has dropped a suspicious clue that seems to indicate Jeremiah will end up in a much different place than his character on the page.

Casalegno and Han spoke about how Jeremiah’s story will end in a July 14 Entertainment Weekly interview, and Casalegno’s description should stand out to fans of the book. “The final scenes were kind of a nice, happy button for Jeremiah — at least, I hope that people watching feel that way,” the actor said. Han added of Jeremiah’s climactic moments: “Some of my favorite stuff was writing that arc.”

The comments seem to suggest that Jeremiah’s ending will be altered from how the books concluded. But if you want to go into Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty without knowing anything about the books, here’s your Spoiler Warning for how Han’s novel We'll Always Have Summer ends.

Prime Video

In the books, Belly and Jeremiah call off her wedding, and in an epilogue set about four years in the future, she ends up marrying Conrad. Of course, this isn’t what you’d call a happy ending for Jeremiah, especially since his final words on the page are him telling Belly he still loves her despite the failed wedding.

This epilogue shows some glimmer of happiness for Jeremiah, as he does attend Belly’s wedding to his brother, bringing a nameless date along with him. And Belly blows her ex a kiss at the ceremony. It’s implied that Jere may still be hung up on Belly, with the last pages revealing he’s kept in touch with his former fiancée in the years since their relationship ended, and the lack of details about his wedding date indicating that he’s only putting up the guise of moving on.

Basically, most readers would agree that Jeremiah’s book ending isn’t what you’d call “happy.” But apparently, Jere will be going out with a smile in the TV series — infer from that what you will.