These Tweets About Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” Re-Release Are Asking The Same Question

Swifties got another re-release of a classic Taylor Swift song, but the drop was a total surprise that’s left everyone really confused. After the singer announced “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” in a TikTok video on Friday, Sept. 17, fans began heading to Twitter to tweet out their questions. The fact that Swift hasn’t even dropped her re-recorded version of her album Red is the driving confusion behind the latest song release because, so far, the singer hasn’t gone out of order. Unable to contain their excitement and bewilderment with the newest development, these 24 tweets about Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” re-release meaning are all analyzing the unexpected move.

It was a regular Friday when Swift decided to throw fans off by dropping her re-recorded version of the track “Wildest Dreams” from her 2014 album 1989. “Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor's Version pls," Swift wrote in the caption of a TikTok video, which unveiled the re-recording. On the video, she also wrote the text, “If you guys want to use my version of wildest dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!” The singer also added the cheeky comment, “felt cute might drop the whole song later” with a gif of herself wearing a sly look.

Swift, who joined TikTok in late August 2021, is supposed to release the third of her album re-recordings, Red (Taylor’s Version), on Nov. 19, but now that she’s randomly dropped a track from the 1989 era, fans are wondering what it means. Red, her fourth studio album, was first released in October 2012. Now fans are rationalizing the sudden jump to 2014’s 1989 track could have a hidden meaning.

Swift also posted a TikTok about her pivot to “Wildest Dreams” in a tongue-in-cheek post that nearly replicates a wink she did in a previous pic:

People who know Swift is no stranger to dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs for her fanbase think her release of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” ahead of her Red re-release has a hidden meaning:

One fan thinks the glitchy look in the close-up TikTok video means she’ll be re-releasing the track “Bad Blood” soon:

Figuring out what era everyone is supposed to be in is stressful:

Others are feeling so left out of the loop as to what it means and what’s going on:

Some fans don’t think the move was cryptic at all:

And of course, there are theories that Swift is handling both re-releases meshed into one:

Although it’s really easy for fans to be confused about the move, it seems like most people think the early track release has a hidden meaning, just waiting there for Swifties to uncover.