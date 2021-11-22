Which Album Will Taylor Re-Release Next? This Fan Theory Is So Convincing

Swifties are in full detective mode as they try to figure out which album Taylor Swift will re-release next. Her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), arrived on April 9. Seven months later, the star dropped Red (Taylor’s Version), featuring her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” on Nov. 12. Now, thanks to a few clues Swift may have shared on social media and in her recent music videos, fans think they’ll get a new version of Swift’s 2010 album, Speak Now.

Speak Now is one of Swift’s most iconic albums in her discography. It featured so many hit songs, including “Mine,” which won Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2012 Grammys, as well as “Back To December,” which is rumored to have been inspired by her relationship with Taylor Lautner. Not only that, but Speak Now includes “Dear John,” which is highly speculated to be about John Mayer.

Fans are convinced Speak Now will be re-released next because they think they found a few Easter eggs on Swift’s Instagram. Fans also found Speak Now clues in her All Too Well short film and “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

First off, the day Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 12, she shared an Instagram thanking fans for their support, which included the line, “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours.” Swifties pointed out “Mine” is a song from the star’s original Speak Now album, while “Ours” is a track from the deluxe edition.

Swift’s All Too Well: A Short Film may have also teased a potential Speak Now re-release. During one part of the film, Sadie Sink’s character can be seen lying in bed while wearing her ex-boyfriend’s shirt. Fans theorized this could reference the following lyric in Swift’s Speak Now track, “Last Kiss”: "The beat of your heart/ It jumps through your shirt/ I can still feel your arms but now I'll go sit on the floor wearing your clothes.”

If you think the storyline in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” video seemed familiar (in it, she crashed her ex’s wedding), that’s because Swift’s “Speak Now” lyrics are about the singer imagining herself sneaking into her ex’s wedding.

“I am not the kind of girl who should be rudely barging in on a white veil occasion but you are not the kind of boy who should be marrying the wrong girl,” she sings on the track. “I lose myself in a daydream where I stand and say, ‘Don't say yes, run away now.’”

Listen to Swift’s “Speak Now” below.

Finally, fans think Swift’s Saturday Night Live promo photos look very similar to her Speak Now album artwork. Take a look:

Only time will tell if Swities’ theories are right!