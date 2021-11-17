ICYMI, Taylor Swift is re-recording her old albums, which means revisiting some of her most heartbreaking (and chart-topping) breakups. And although Joe Jonas weathered the storm of “Mr. Perfectly Fine” in April 2021, Jake Gyllenhaal’s reputation is having a much more difficult time recovering from the new “All Too Well,” and John Mayer apparently knows that he could be next. He’s reportedly not too happy about it, either. According to a source, Mayer is worried about backlash from Taylor Swift’s fans when she releases Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — and based on the lyrics in “Dear John,” he has got a good reason to be.

A source told Us Weekly, “John is trying his best to avoid the attention he’s been getting from Taylor’s new album.” And he doesn’t plan on taking any public stances on the re-release. “He’s not going to make any public comments directly related to her songs or album,” the insider claimed.

But that doesn’t mean he’s completely unaffected by the re-release. The relationship is reportedly “coming back to haunt [Mayer]” now. Per the source, he’s “been through it all” and is already getting harsh criticism from Swifties. “It’s like he’s faced with the humiliation [of their breakup and the song] all over again,” the insider claimed.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

“[Mayer] would prefer he was left out altogether,” the insider claimed, adding that the singer “hasn’t spoken to [Swift] in forever, so he learns about her feelings towards him through her music. What’s new to everyone else is new to him.” Not to split hairs, but I’m pretty sure it’s not quite as new to him as it is to everyone else considering he ~actually~ dated her.

But Mayer resenting Swift’s songwriting is nothing new. In 2012, he told Rolling Stone that he was “really humiliated” and “really caught off-guard” by her songs. The “Why You No Love Me” singer told the outlet, “I will say as a songwriter that I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting... I think it’s abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait till he gets a load of this!’ That’s bullsh*t.”

Though Mayer has some understandable reservations about Swift’s re-release, here’s hoping Speak Now fans don’t speak too harshly to him this time around.