Swifties Are In A Crisis Over The Hyper-Emotional All Too Well Short Film

It’s an exciting time to be a Swiftie. On Friday, Nov. 12, Taylor Swift not only dropped her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), which features 30 tracks including the 10-minute version of her fan-favorite hit “All Too Well,” but she premiered a short film based on the song featuring herself, Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien. Fans were so excited to see the trio acting alongside each other, and Swift’s All Too Well: A Short Film didn’t disappoint. Check out how fans reacted to the visual below.

Swift first announced her short film during a Nov. 5 appearance on Good Morning America by sharing a 30-second teaser showing a car driving down a rural road during fall. After watching the preview, fans began to share their theories about the film on Twitter. A lot predicted the visual would tell the story of Swift’s whirlwind relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, which reportedly lasted from October to December 2010. The couple was frequently seen together in New York City and even reportedly visited the actor’s sister Maggie Gyllenhall’s house for Thanksgiving that year.

In “All Too Well,” the star seemingly references her relationship with the actor with lyrics like, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house” and “We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate/ Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.”

The official video starts in Upstate New York with dreamy, autumn imagery, and the blossoming of love between the couple. It continues to wind up in emotionally charged arguments and breakdowns as the relationship unravels. Then, then the film shoots 13 years in the future, bringing the story to a bittersweet close.

Fans are wild about the emotional video, and TBH it’s got Twitter users in a tailspin:

Some people are calling it genius:

A lot of Twitter users are pointing out specific lyrics and scenes from the short film:

People are also spotting easter eggs:

There are theories about what could be next if Swift keeps directing short films for her music:

You can watch the full short film below.

With such an emotionally packed short film, it’s clear it’s hitting different for fans, along with the 10-minute version of the song.