On Friday, Nov. 5, Taylor Swift made a huge announcement on Good Morning America: Along with the Nov. 12 release of her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), she’ll debut a short film based on the 10-minute version of her beloved track “All Too Well.” She wrote and directed the visual herself and will star in it alongside some familiar faces who you’ll recognize from Strangers Things and Teen Wolf. That’s right. Taylor Swift cast Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien for her “All Too Well” film, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Swift first shared the teaser for All Too Well: A Short Film on Good Morning America before posting it on Twitter and Instagram. The 30-second clip shows a car driving down a rural road during fall. Besides announcing the title of her project and its cast, the teaser revealed the film would be out on Friday, Nov. 12, which is the same day Swift will drop her highly-anticipated second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version). “November 12. Remember it,” Swift captioned the video, which you can watch below.

As you may know, Sink has been in a number of television and film roles, but she’s mainly known for her portrayal of Max Mayfield in the Netflix series Stranger Things. She joined the cast in 2017 for Season 2 and then returned for Season 3 in 2019. She’s set to return for Season 4 sometime in 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for O’Brien, he’s most famous for his roles as Stiles Stilinski in MTV’s Teen Wolf, which he starred in from 2011 to 2017, as well as Thomas in The Maze Runner movie franchise, which lasted from 2014 to 2018.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although neither Sink or O’Brien made an appearance in the “All Too Well” teaser, and Swift hasn’t confirmed which roles they’ll play in her upcoming film, fans already have a theory. Since “All Too Well” was supposedly inspired by Swift’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, Swifties think Sink might play a younger Swift and O’Brien will portray Gyllenhaal. The actors have an 11-year-age gap (Sink is 19, while O’Brien is 30), which Swift and Gyllenhaal also had when they dated briefly in 2010.

Swifties, clear your schedules on Nov. 12 because you won’t want to miss All Too Well: A Short Film.