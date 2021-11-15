Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" Video Easter Eggs Were So Sneaky

Taylor Swift is the queen of hidden meanings and sneaky surprises, so anytime she drops a music video, Swifties are on the lookout for Easter eggs. When she dropped her visual for “I Bet You Think About Me” on Nov. 15, it was packed with more covert surprises than ever before. Swift just dropped Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 12, but her video paid tribute to so many of her past albums including 1989, Speak Now, and more.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is a song from Swift’s vault, which means it never saw the light of day when she first wrote it ahead of Red’s 2012 release. But it was well worth the wait, and Swifties can’t seem to get enough of the song. Now that Swift has released a music video to coincide with the track as well, it’s all the talk of Twitter, especially since it’s full of Easter Eggs pertaining to Swift’s discography.

First up? The Blake Lively-directed video featured a lot of the color red in honor of Swift’s album, and at one point, she gifted her co-star Miles Teller and his real-life wife Keleigh Teller a red scarf. The scarf is the same one that appeared in All Too Well: The Short Film. In the song, she sings; “And I, left my scarf there at your sister's houseAnd you've still got it in your drawer even now.”

Next up? Swift paid tribute to her Red tour by recycling the top hat she previously wore on-stage. Many fans pointed out the hats appeared to be a replica with side-by-side photos.

The cake that appeared in the video also held a plethora of Easter eggs. For starters, there were several numbers featured at the top of the date which many fans presumed could be a release date for her next album release.

At on point in the video, the camera panned to a part of the cake which has an equals sign carved into it. Some fans pointed out this could be a sign of more collaborations to come with Ed Sheeran.

The cake also featured seagulls on the side, which were very similar to those that appear on the cover of Swift’s 1989 album. Many fans are now convinced that is the next album she will re-record.

Swift also included a nod to her song “Starlight” in the closing credits of the video.

This is hardly the first time Swift has packed one of her music videos full of Easter eggs, but with so many familiar references in “I Bet You Think About Me,” Swifties are having a field day.