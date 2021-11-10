Taylor Swift is the queen of dropping clues in her music, and she may have just tipped fans off about something major. The singer is currently promoting her latest re-release, Red (Taylor’s Version), as well as its accompanying “All Too Well” short film. But one part of the film may hint at what’s to come in the future. Yep, it seems that Swift is preparing to release yet another re-recorded version from her discography, and all signs point to it being 1989. Swift has yet to confirm this fan theory, but after seeing her response to the rumors, I’m ready to hear “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off” in a whole new light.

Swift is readying the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), which is slated to arrive Nov. 12. But that’s not the only thing Swifties will be blessed with come Friday. The pop star also has a short film hitting the internet the same day, so there’s a lot to be excited about. The most exciting part of all? Swift dropped clues about her next chapter in the trailer for her film.

As one eagled-eyed fan pointed out on TikTok, the car featured in the short clip is a 1989 Mercedes Benz. Coincidence? Perhaps, but it seems Swift may have included the car on purpose. "Can't stop won't stop being cryptic and weird,” she replied to the fan’s TikTok about the car. “That’s just the beginning it's gonna be a fun week."

You can see the TikTok video and Swift’s cheeky response here.

Swift previously hinted that 1989 would be the next album she would re-record in September. She surprise-released a re-recording of "Wildest Dreams,” which was track no. 9 on the original album. Now, it seems fans can likely expect to see re-recordings from the entire album sooner than later.

Fearless was the first record Swift re-recorded following her bitter legal battle with Scooter Braun, who bought and sold the rights to her first six albums. But with each consecutive Taylor’s Version album she releases, she’s taking back control of her career and doing things her own way.