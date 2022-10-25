Taylor Adorned The “Bejeweled” MV With A “Psychotic” Amount Of Easter Eggs

Ever since Taylor Swift dropped her album release schedule for Midnights, fans theorized “Vigilante Sh*t” would be the second track off her record to get a music video. However, they were proved wrong when Swift announced on Oct. 24 that “Bejeweled” would be getting the music video treatment next following “Anti-Hero.”

Swift made the announcement on Instagram just hours before dropping her latest music video on Oct. 25. “Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…,” she wrote, referencing the fairytale classic Cinderella.

Swift called her upcoming music video “wild and whimsical” and said that she made it for her “beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path” for her. “Look out for some dazzling cameos!” she teased. “Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere 💎”

Then, while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that night, Swift revealed her “Bejeweled” music video would have a “psychotic amount” of easter eggs. “We have a PDF file for the easter eggs in this video because there are so many that we could not keep track,” she said. Swift also teased that fans should also look out for cameos throughout the video from the Haim sisters Danielle, Este and Alana, as well as Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese, and Pat McGrath.

So, which easter eggs did Swift end up including in her “Bejeweled” music video? Here are some of the best ones Swifties could find.

First up, there was an orchestra version of “Enchanted” playing at the beginning of the video. The track is from Swift’s third studio album, Speak Now, which she dropped in October 2010.

Then, Dern, who played Swift’s stepmother in the video, appeared to make another Speak Now reference by telling the singer to “speak not.”

Dern also told Swift that she’s been “exiled,” which is why she couldn’t attend the talent competition at the Prince’s castle. One fan thought this could have been a nod toward Swift’s song “Exile,” which is featured on her eighth studio album, Folklore. Could it mean that “Bejeweled” and “Exile” are connected?

Danielle Haim calling Swift a “snake” was obviously an easter egg toward her Reputation era. FYI: Swift began using snake imagery throughout that era after Kim Kardashian labeled her a snake amid their feud in 2016.

When the Haim sisters left Swift to go attend the talent show, they sang “Hangover Song.” This is a funny reference to a TikTok they posted in March that featured a made-up song about the trio getting, well, hungover.

After the sisters left, Swift smirked at the camera and began planning her escape to the talent show. At one point, she looked over to the left to a portrait on the wall. Did you catch who it was? That’s right. It was Antonoff, Swift’s long-time collaborator.

A magical watch then appeared out of thin air. When Swift opened it, you could see the phrase “exile ends” on the watch with the number two on the bottom. One fan pointed out that the image could represent that in two weeks, Swift will be legally allowed to record her Reputation album, meaning she’s almost out of “exile.”

Then, when Swift entered the elevator, she could be seen wearing a sparkly black cloak. This reminded fans of the cloak she wore in her “Willow” music video. Since Swift went through a transformation after coming out of the elevator, fans theorized the scene could symbolize the star putting her indie era behind (which fans got to experience through her Folklore and Evermore albums) and transitioning back to pop through Midnights.

The most exciting part of the music video came when Swift appeared to tease she would be releasing a re-recorded version of her Speak Now album next. While in the elevator, Swift clicked the purple button for the third floor. Considering Speak Now was Swift’s third album and its artwork featured the singer in a purple dress, fans crossed their fingers hoping the record would make a comeback.

A fan also noticed the button for the 13th floor was purple, too. Since Swift’s next album would technically be her 13th if you count her re-releases, then the color could also tease that her next release will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

At the end of the music video, Swift won the talent competition and was crowned Miss Bejeweled. The title could be a callback to her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt from her “You Belong With Me” music video.

Swift hid one more reference to her third album in the video. The final scene featured an instrumental version of Swift’s Speak Now track “Long Live.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Swift dropped her “Bejeweled” music video on the 12-year anniversary of Speak Now. The album came out on Oct. 25, 2010.

Here’s hoping Swifties are right about that Speak Now theory!