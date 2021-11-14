Taylor Is Working With Blake On Her New Music Video For A Red Vault Song

Taylor Swift teamed up with one of her besties on a new music video for a newly released Red vault song. Yep, you heard that right — Blake Lively directed Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” video, and it’s officially dropping on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Though the song was locked away in Swift’s infamous “vault” for years, “I Bet You Think About Me” was finally officially released on Nov. 12 along with 30 other tunes on Red (Taylor’s Version). It only took a couple days for Swift to announce a video for the track, and fans love that she enlisted one of her BFFs to help on the project.

Swift unveiled the epic announcement in a tweet on Nov. 14, writing, “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET. I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.” Along with the announcement, the 31-year-old shared a 10-second teaser of the music video, featuring someone taking a chunk of what looks like red velvet wedding cake with their bare hands, before displaying the credits (the music video is written by Lively and Swift, and directed by Lively). She also shared a link to the official premiere of “I Bet You Think About Me” on Youtube, which currently features a screenshot of Swift singing and playing the guitar in a red ballgown. Lively also posted the same 10-second video preview on her Instagram, along with the “shhh” emoji.

It’s about time the two besties worked together, since Swift's friendship with both Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds has been the talk of Hollywood for years. The voice of Lively and Reynolds' then-2-year-old daughter, James, was even featured on Swift's hit song "Gorgeous" in 2017, which had Swifties swooning. Swift also dropped the names of Reynolds and Lively's three children, Inez, James, and Betty, on the track "Betty” from the album Folklore.

Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images

The “I Bet You Think About Me” video will also mark Lively’s first time as a director, and it’s only fitting she take the big creative step with her BFF Swift. Here’s hoping Lively directs even more surprise Swift videos in the future.